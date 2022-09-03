Winnecoma, a historic estate in Sagaponack, has hit the market with a $21.5 million price tag. The 4-acre compound was built in 1899 for John Sherlock of Ohio by the... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an off-market deal. The address is 194 Meadowlark Lane. The Wall Street Journal had reported the sale in August for “roughly $45 million” though that figure included the sale of both the 4-acre lot where the approximately 7,500-square-feet residence sits and an adjacent 1-acre buildable lot According to town property records, the owners were Irving Shafran and the late Judith Shafran. The Real Estate Report Inc. identifies the sellers as the estate of Judith Shafran and the Pamela Murphy Trust; Pamela Schein Murphy, ... by Staff Writer.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO