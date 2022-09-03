Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
KHOU
Houston forecast: Mainly cloudy day with rain chances possible along the coast
Expect your Labor Day to be mostly cloudy with temps struggling to get out of the upper-80s. Rain chances will be higher along the coast.
spacecityweather.com
For Houston weather it was the best of times, it was the worst of times
It was the best of times: The start of September has continued the trend of August, with slightly cooler than normal weather for the Houston metro area. Plenty of rain, which has fallen without provoking widespread flooding, has largely extinguished the severe drought conditions that had started to encircle our area this summer. And with only about three or four weeks left in the heart of hurricane season for Texas, we still don’t see any real threats in the near future.
cw39.com
Weeknight road closures for downtown area, League City begin
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.
fox26houston.com
Meteorologists urge Houstonians to stay prepared for hurricane season after slow August
HOUSTON - Has hurricane season been unusually quiet this month? Compared to years past…the answer is Yes. In fact, if no systems are named a tropical storm by midnight Wednesday, this would be the third August in the last 70 years without any tropical storms. Since 1950, 1961, and...
City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue
A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.
Southwest Freeway takes most of blame for Houston's traffic troubles, study shows
Congrats, Houston. No other Texas city lands in this top 10 list. Of course, I-69 can't take all the blame for the city's traffic troubles. Here is a list of other reasons.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Coyote seen hopping 6-foot fence in Pecan Grove
PECAN GROVE, Texas – Recent coyote sightings are worrying some Houston-area residents. Video recorded Tuesday shows a coyote hopping a six-foot fence in someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. The animal then hopped on a shed. In a Facebook post, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell said...
Click2Houston.com
Inbound lanes of La Porte Freeway back open after semi-truck crashes, catches fire
LA PORTE, Texas – A semi-truck fire on the La Porte Freeway and Pine Bluff shut down the westbound main lanes Wednesday. Officials with the Pasadena Fire Department responded to reports of the fire around 12:45 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a semi-truck up in...
This Texas city among the most ambitious in the US, report says
Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.
fox26houston.com
Galveston Beach Patrol goes above and beyond, even during times of crisis
The Galveston Beach Patrol handles about 7 million people a year on their busy shores, and because of that, they take on a lot of roles. However, during disasters like Hurricane Harvey, they add one more unexpected title to that list. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has the story.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Victorian splendor, southern charm; Explore this restored Galveston mansion on market for $1.3M
GALVESTON, Texas – Three floors of restored Victorian splendor are for sale in Galveston for $1,375,000. “The Adams League Mansion has been meticulously restored,” realtor Thomas Schwenk told KPRC 2 about the home. “The historic vintage feeling is evident throughout.”. Just look at that porch with the...
Click2Houston.com
Late-night bar and nightclub noise crackdown: Houston ordinance changes take effect Tuesday
HOUSTON – City of Houston bars, nightclubs, and restaurants within 300 feet of a residence will be required to get a new permit starting Tuesday after “numerous complaints” from people who live near these establishments about excessive late-night noise. The changes were approved by the Houston City...
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
cw39.com
Houston ranked 10th rudest city in U.S., report says
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here in Houston, when responding to visitors to Space City, residents often respond with a “Hi,” or “Howdy,” or even a big “Hello.”. But a new study is now saying that Houston is one of the rudest cities in the U.S., which would come as a shock to many Houstonians.
mocomotive.com
PURSUIT AND SEARCH IN GRANGERLAND AREA
About 12:15 pm Monday a Montgomery County Sgt. spotted a Coleman 4-wheeler east on FM 2090 near the fire station. He attempted to stop the male driver who fled east to FM 1485 and then south to Linda Lane. He entered the subdivision running…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-and-search-in-grangerland-area/
City of Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect
HOUSTON — A crackdown on bars and nightclubs that play loud music will begin on Tuesday as Houston's new noise ordinance goes into effect. The revised noise ordinance was approved by City Council back in May after numerous complaints from residents across the area that live near those types of businesses.
cw39.com
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — The U.S. is home to many different cultures and backgrounds; with that immigration reform is a prominent topic in political circles. In the spirit of this conversation, WalletHub has done a study looking at “American’s current cultural profile”, where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
