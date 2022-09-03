Tri-Cities bridge work to resume Sept. 7, with focus on westbound M-104

Construction is expected to resume on the bridges between Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Spring Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Tribune file photo

The ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River, and several other bridges in the vicinity, will resume in earnest shortly after Labor Day.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the focus of the coming fall construction will be on bridge deck rehabilitation on westbound M-104 over the Spring Lake channel. Work will also resume at the U.S. 31 bridge over the Grand River south channel to replace the median barrier wall.