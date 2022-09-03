ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Tri-Cities bridge work to resume Sept. 7, with focus on westbound M-104

By Tribune Staff
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
Construction is expected to resume on the bridges between Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and Spring Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Tribune file photo

The ongoing bridge rehabilitation project on the U.S. 31 drawbridge over the Grand River, and several other bridges in the vicinity, will resume in earnest shortly after Labor Day.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the focus of the coming fall construction will be on bridge deck rehabilitation on westbound M-104 over the Spring Lake channel. Work will also resume at the U.S. 31 bridge over the Grand River south channel to replace the median barrier wall.

Lane closures for bridge and road work at and approaching the bridges in the Tri-Cities will resume this week. MDOT graphic

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
