Cowboy Boots Are Hollywood's Go-To Shoe Right Now, and You Can Get a Pair for $53

Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities have been wearing them on repeat Boot season is upon us, and celebrities are ditching previously trendy knee-highs for a style that'll have you ready for the rodeo. With their pointed toe, slanted heel, and high-chiseled top, cowboy boots have been steadily living on the feet of stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all summer long. And it's clear that this trend is here to stay through fall.  Jenner was recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles in a breezy...
Daily Mail

Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million

Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Jennifer Lawrence
People

Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
People

Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'

The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
People

Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
People

Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'

The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
People

Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza

The blended family enjoyed a getaway together, as seen in Eve's Instagram post Eve is already missing her family vacation in Ibiza. On Tuesday, the rapper shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashes through photos from her trip with husband Maximillion Cooper, their son Wilde Wolf, 6 months, and Cooper's four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship. "Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post. In the photos, Eve can be seen posing with Cash before flashing to photos of...
People

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'

Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months Andy Cohen is all about balancing work with a bit of play. The Bravo personality had a busy morning that included getting in quality time with both of his kids before heading to work on Wednesday. In videos shared on his Instagram Story, Cohen played doctor with son Benjamin Allen, 3, with the Watch What Happens Live host sitting on the floor as his son examined him with play tools. "Early morning Dr. appointment," Cohen captioned the...
People

These Now-$10 Satin Pillowcases with 188,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are a 'Game Changer for Skin and Hair'

“So nice to wake up and your hair is not a tangled matted mess” Waking up with knotted and messy hair is hardly the way to start off the morning — even after you've spent what feels like hours running a comb through your curls. Rather than start off with a bad hair day, invest in a satin pillowcase, which is designed to protect your delicate, luscious locks while you sleep.  Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Set of 2 Satin Pillowcases, and prices are as little as...
TheDailyBeast

How Fendi’s ‘Baguette’ Bag Conquered the World

By now, it’s common knowledge that many cultural phenomena can be traced back to the moment they were first featured on HBO’s landmark series Sex and the City: sugary Cosmopolitans, sky-high Manolo Blahniks, and Brazilian waxes all had their moments in the sun thanks to Carrie Bradshaw and Co., but the iconic Fendi Baguette, an enduring It Bag which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a Baguette-centric Fendi show at New York Fashion Week on Friday, is a subtler but just as enduring Sex symbol. Little is known about the Fendi show this week, but rumors are in...
People

Pregnant Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Baby at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere

Billie Lourd posed with husband Austen Rydell — with whom she shares son Kingston, 23 months — at the London premiere Billie Lourd is adding another little one to her family. The Booksmart actress and actor husband Austen Rydell, both 30, are expecting their second baby together. The couple revealed the news as they stepped onto the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise. Lourd and Rydell were all smiles as they posed together, with Lourd wearing a pink sparkly dress with a pink...
