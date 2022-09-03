Read full article on original website
Cowboy Boots Are Hollywood's Go-To Shoe Right Now, and You Can Get a Pair for $53
Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebrities have been wearing them on repeat Boot season is upon us, and celebrities are ditching previously trendy knee-highs for a style that'll have you ready for the rodeo. With their pointed toe, slanted heel, and high-chiseled top, cowboy boots have been steadily living on the feet of stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa all summer long. And it's clear that this trend is here to stay through fall. Jenner was recently spotted strolling through Los Angeles in a breezy...
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A...
Jerry Hall Has Glam Girls' Day with Daughter Georgia May Jagger After Finalizing Rupert Murdoch Divorce
Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger are hitting the town in matching glam. On Tuesday, the glamorous mother-daughter duo made their way to the BLEACH London US flagship salon in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the brand's new bond-building, hair-strengthening Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner. For the...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Alter Jennifer Flavin Tattoo to Make Her Look Like Wonder Woman: Tattoo Artist
Sylvester Stallone was talking about altering his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin long before she filed for divorce last month, according to the man who gave Stallone the tattoo of Flavin's face years ago. Speaking with PEOPLE, Mike DeVries recalls inking Stallone — who recently covered up the body art with...
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed her long weekend with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the Quantico star, 40, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, as she laughs and plays with the infant while sitting on an outdoor patio. In the cute photo, posted...
Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza
The blended family enjoyed a getaway together, as seen in Eve's Instagram post Eve is already missing her family vacation in Ibiza. On Tuesday, the rapper shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashes through photos from her trip with husband Maximillion Cooper, their son Wilde Wolf, 6 months, and Cooper's four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship. "Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post. In the photos, Eve can be seen posing with Cash before flashing to photos of...
Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Star in New Back-to-School Photos
School uniforms? Check. Fresh haircuts? Check. Proud parents? Double check!. Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella returned to school for the new school year on Monday. Sporting new do-it-yourself haircuts by Gabriella and red uniform shirts, the back-to-class pair were jointly dropped off by parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen in New York City Following Recent Breakup from Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio is taking in the sights of the Big Apple. The 47-year-old actor was spotted on a stroll in New York City Saturday, days after sources told PEOPLE he had split from his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone. DiCaprio was dressed casually in photos captured of him...
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim would rather be open about his love life than try to keep secrets. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star, 45, revealed how difficult it is to keep his private life hidden from the world, which often makes dating feel "overwhelming." Oppenheim and his ex...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'
Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months Andy Cohen is all about balancing work with a bit of play. The Bravo personality had a busy morning that included getting in quality time with both of his kids before heading to work on Wednesday. In videos shared on his Instagram Story, Cohen played doctor with son Benjamin Allen, 3, with the Watch What Happens Live host sitting on the floor as his son examined him with play tools. "Early morning Dr. appointment," Cohen captioned the...
These Now-$10 Satin Pillowcases with 188,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are a 'Game Changer for Skin and Hair'
“So nice to wake up and your hair is not a tangled matted mess” Waking up with knotted and messy hair is hardly the way to start off the morning — even after you've spent what feels like hours running a comb through your curls. Rather than start off with a bad hair day, invest in a satin pillowcase, which is designed to protect your delicate, luscious locks while you sleep. Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Bedsure Set of 2 Satin Pillowcases, and prices are as little as...
How Fendi’s ‘Baguette’ Bag Conquered the World
By now, it’s common knowledge that many cultural phenomena can be traced back to the moment they were first featured on HBO’s landmark series Sex and the City: sugary Cosmopolitans, sky-high Manolo Blahniks, and Brazilian waxes all had their moments in the sun thanks to Carrie Bradshaw and Co., but the iconic Fendi Baguette, an enduring It Bag which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a Baguette-centric Fendi show at New York Fashion Week on Friday, is a subtler but just as enduring Sex symbol. Little is known about the Fendi show this week, but rumors are in...
Pregnant Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Baby at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere
Billie Lourd posed with husband Austen Rydell — with whom she shares son Kingston, 23 months — at the London premiere Billie Lourd is adding another little one to her family. The Booksmart actress and actor husband Austen Rydell, both 30, are expecting their second baby together. The couple revealed the news as they stepped onto the red carpet at the London premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise. Lourd and Rydell were all smiles as they posed together, with Lourd wearing a pink sparkly dress with a pink...
