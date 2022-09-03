ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 56

LogicMan
4d ago

How about a oversight review board for St. Louis Politicians? I bet you won’t vote for that. If a cop breaks the law then charge him, that’s what the courts are for. When Criminals get arrested guess what, they complain about being arrested, because we all know criminals do what there told and immediately obey the police.

Reply(4)
21
Tiffany Brown
4d ago

Police or not, everyone should be held accountable for the laws they break. I'm the daughter of a police officer and I have known many cops that broke laws and watched as the chief swept them under the rug. My father retired early due to crooked cops. Just because you carry a gun and a badge doesn't give you the right to break the laws that you're supposed to enforce. And they wonder why people can't trust them.

Reply(5)
13
Spider
4d ago

That's right, let's put the handcuffs in the police and not the criminals. In today's environment in St. Louis the hood rats don't hesitate to shoot it out with police or run causing high speed deadly situations. These criminals are always going to file charges of misconduct and excessive force when they themselves cause the situation. This Mayor bought more votes with this move.

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Denver, MO
State
Ohio State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Police#Police Misconduct#Police Accountability#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KMOV

New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday. Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Keshia Elder Becomes Nation’s First Black Female Optometry School Dean at UMSL

Born and raised in a S. Carolina home with two elementary school teachers as parents, Keshia S. Elder and her siblings had little choice but excel academically. “Education was very important in my family. My parents expected us to do well,” Elder recalled. "It wasn’t an issue of if we were going to college but where we were going to college.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Instagram
advantagenews.com

FBI touts task force with local police

The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

5K Race for Reconciliation hopes to bring unity to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 5K Race for Reconciliation is looking to bring change to the St. Louis metro area. Despite the rain on Monday, dozens of people went to Benton Park in support. Executive Director of the St. Louis Reconciliation Network, Brandon Wilkes, says the goal of the sixth annual 5k is to promote racial unity in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Couple’s KIA stolen in University City with insulin medicine inside

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A night at The Pageant ended in a frustrating way for Kennan Vermette on Saturday, after parking his car in the nearby Metro lot. “It was just kind of like kicking you while you’re down kind of thing,” said Vermette. “It was well lit. It had a sheriff sitting in his car at the lot. It had cameras all around. I thought I was fine. Go to the concert, come back an hour and a half later, and my car is just gone.”
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

3 wounded in downtown St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen and two men were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington and Tucker around 2:00 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC News

NBC News

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy