How about a oversight review board for St. Louis Politicians? I bet you won’t vote for that. If a cop breaks the law then charge him, that’s what the courts are for. When Criminals get arrested guess what, they complain about being arrested, because we all know criminals do what there told and immediately obey the police.
Police or not, everyone should be held accountable for the laws they break. I'm the daughter of a police officer and I have known many cops that broke laws and watched as the chief swept them under the rug. My father retired early due to crooked cops. Just because you carry a gun and a badge doesn't give you the right to break the laws that you're supposed to enforce. And they wonder why people can't trust them.
That's right, let's put the handcuffs in the police and not the criminals. In today's environment in St. Louis the hood rats don't hesitate to shoot it out with police or run causing high speed deadly situations. These criminals are always going to file charges of misconduct and excessive force when they themselves cause the situation. This Mayor bought more votes with this move.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
