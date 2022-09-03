More than 300 Pennsylvanians are on FBS college football teams. Here’s where they’re playing

Players from Pennsylvania are represented on Football Bowl Subdivision rosters from coast to coast.

Eighty of the 131 teams in the FBS have at least one member from the Keystone State, with Penn State , Pittsburgh and Temple leading the way. Checks of every FBS team roster found 331 players with Pennsylvania hometowns.

Each of the top five teams in The Associated Press preseason poll has players with Pennsylvania ties. No. 1 Alabama has senior Grant Krieger , a wide receiver from Pittsburgh. No. 2 Ohio State has two Pennsylvanians on its roster, including one with football in his blood: second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from Philadelphia. Defensive back Tykee Smith , a junior from Philadelphia, plays for No. 3 Georgia. Fourth-ranked Clemson has redshirt junior Keith Maguire , a linebacker from Media. The top five is rounded out by Notre Dame, which has six Pennsylvania players on its roster, including tight end Andrew Yanoshak , a sophomore from Bedford.

Penn State’s first opponent of the season, Purdue, has one player from Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions’ second opponent, Ohio, has five players with Pennsylvania ties.

Here’s an alphabetical look by school.

Akron Zips: TE TJ Banks, redshirt junior, North Versailles (East Allegheny), West Virginia transfer; TE Marquell Darnell, freshman, Erie (Central); WR Tony Grimes Jr., sophomore, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); DL Curtis Harper, redshirt senior, McKeesport (McKeesport), Syracuse transfer; DL Logan Hawkins, redshirt junior, Harrison City (Penn Trafford); OL Colin Lyons, sophomore, McKeesport (McKeesport); DB Dontae Pollard, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); LS Tyler Rieger, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Upper St. Clair); S Noel Roach, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); TE Jacob Shaffer, redshirt sophomore, Portersville (Slippery Rock); RB Anthony Stallworth, freshman, Farrell (Farrell Area); LB Tim Terry, redshirt senior, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic), Buffalo transfer; OLB Corey Thomas Jr., redshirt sophomore, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); WR Myles Walker, sophomore, Ellwood City (Central Valley)

Alabama Crimson Tide: WR Grant Krieger, senior, Pittsburgh (Pine-Richland)

Arizona State Sun Devils: OL Des Holmes, grad student, Norristown (Cardinal O’Hara), Penn State transfer; DL B’Ahmad Miller, grad student, Chester (St. Frances Academy), Maryland transfer

Arizona Wildcats: LB Jerry Roberts, redshirt senior, Erie (Cathedral Prep), Bowling Green transfer

Army Black Knights: OL Connor Bishop, senior, Holland (Archbishop Wood); WR Ryan Jackovic, senior, Sewickley (Quaker Valley); TE Blane Cleaver, sophomore, Berwick (Berwick Area)

Ball State Cardinals: S Jaquan Amos, grad student, Philadelphia, played previously at Villanova and Iowa State; OL Kevin Meeder, redshirt freshman, Portersville (Seneca Valley)

Baylor Bears: OL Micah Mazzccua, sophomore, Philadelphia (St. Frances Academy)

Boston College Eagles: QB Phil Jurkovec, grad student, Pittsburgh (Pine-Richland), Notre Dame transfer; WR Dino Tomlin, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Shady Side), Maryland transfer; RB Pat Garwo III, redshirt junior, Levittown (Conwell-Egan); OL Christian Curatolo, sophomore, Collegeville (Malvern Prep), Lehigh transfer; TE Hans Lillis, redshirt sophomore, Gwynedd Valley (Germantown Academy)

Bowling Green Falcons: QB Drew Gunther, junior, Chester Springs (Malvern Prep), Syracuse transfer; DL Chase Whatton, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Elizabeth Forward)

Buffalo Bulls: WR Marlyn Johnson, junior, Penllyn (The Peddie School); DE Solomanie Bambara, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Neumann Goretti); K Walker Martin, freshman, East Earl (Garden Spot); LS Nick Hemer, freshman, Harmony (Seneca Valley); OL Matt Pajuste, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Martin Luther King); Will Swope, grad student, State College (State College Area), Cornell transfer; WR Tadd Barr, junior, Pen Argyl (Pen Argyl), Moravian transfer; P James Hook, junior, State College (State College Area), Wagner transfer

Central Michigan Chippewas: DB Ronald Kent Jr., senior, Harrisburg (Harrisburg), Western Carolina transfer; DB Donte Kent, sophomore, Harrisburg (Harrisburg); DL Isaiah Rogers, redshirt freshman, Sharon Hill (Academy Park)

Charlotte 49ers: OL Michael Statham Jr., redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (St. Frances Academy), Pittsburgh transfer; OL Matt Rosso, redshirt junior, Fairless Hills (Pennsbury), Rutgers transfer; DE Miguel Jackson, sophomore, Gibsonia (Pine-Richland)

Cincinnati Bearcats: DB Patrick Body Jr., freshman, Monroeville (Gateway); TE Caleb Schmitz, redshirt freshman, Lancaster (Warwick); K Ryan Coe, junior, McDonald (South Fayette); DL Rob Jackson, sophomore, Philadelphia (Archbishop Wood)

Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson (31) pushes off Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the first half of a game Oct. 2, 2021, in Honolulu. Parson is from Philadelphia. Marco Garcia/AP

Clemson Tigers: LB Keith Maguire, redshirt junior, Media (Malvern Prep)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: RB Isaiah Jones, freshman, Lancaster (Manheim Township); OL Frankie Richardson, freshman, Gettysburg (Gettysburg); OL Nick Del Grande, freshman, Lancaster (Lampeter-Strasburg)

Colorado State Rams: LB Brandon Hickerson-Rooks, fifth-year, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin East), Lackawanna Community College transfer

Duke Blue Devils: LB Jeremiah Hasley, freshman, Gibsonia (Pine-Richland); OL Elijah Wroten, redshirt junior, Oreland (Germantown Academy); WR Sahmir Hagans, sophomore, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)

East Carolina Pirates: S Teagan Wilk, sophomore, Berwick (Berwick Area); OL Ben Johnson, senior, South Williamsport (South Williamsport)

Eastern Michigan Eagles: LB Zach Mowchan, sophomore, Dillsburg (Northern York); OL Tommy Dickinson, freshman, Collegeville (Methacton); DL Joseph Zelinsky, junior, Cressona (Blue Mountain), Hudson Valley Community College transfer

Florida Gators: S Donovan McMillon, sophomore, McMurray (Peters Township)

Florida Atlantic Owls: S Carter Odell, redshirt sophomore, Scranton (Scranton Prep); OL Alex Atcavage, sophomore, Honesdale (IMG Academy); OL Michael Unis, freshman, Moon Township (Moon Area), Edinboro transfer

Florida State Seminoles: TE Jimmy Casey, freshman, Quakertown (The Peddie School)

Georgia Bulldogs: DB Tykee Smith, junior, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), West Virginia transfer

Georgia Southern Eagles: LB Marques Watson-Trent, redshirt sophomore, Beaver Falls (Blackhawk)

Georgia State Panthers: G Pat Bartlett, redshirt senior, Newtown (Council Rock North)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: DB Kenny Bennett, redshirt senior, Philadelphia (Academy at Palumbo), Maryland transfer; TE Luke Benson, junior, Chalfont (Central Bucks West), Syracuse transfer

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: RB Dedrick Parson, senior, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), Howard transfer

Indiana Hoosiers: OL Mike Katic, redshirt junior, Gibsonia (Pine-Richland); OL Tim Weaver, redshirt junior, Hellertown (Saucon Valley); WR Eli Jochem, redshirt freshman, Gibsonia (Pine-Richland)

Iowa Hawkeyes: DB Terry Roberts, senior, Erie (Cathedral Prep)

James Madison Dukes: WR Terrance Greene Jr., grad student, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep), Monmouth transfer; TE Drew Painter, redshirt senior, Hershey (Hershey)

Kansas State Wildcats: QB Will Howard, junior, Downingtown (Downingtown West); OL Jalen Klemm, freshman, Mars (Pine-Richland)

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) looks to pass against Texas during the first half of the game in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2021. Howard is from Downingtown. Chuck Burton/AP

Kent State Golden Flashes: DL Antoine Cook, grad student, McKeesport (McKeesport), Youngstown State transfer; WR Dante Cephas, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); RB Gavin Garcia, freshman, Catawissa (Southern Columbia); LB Rocco Nicholl, freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep); OL Nick Bryan, freshman, Pleasant Hills (Thomas Jefferson); TE Justin Holmes, freshman, Kutztown (Northwestern Lehigh); DL Aeden Holler, sophomore, Williamsport (Loyalsock Township); DL Oliver Billotte, freshman, Clearfield (Clearfield)

Kentucky Wildcats: OLB Tyreese Fearbry, freshman, Pittsburgh (Perry Traditional Academy

Liberty Flames: P Aidan Alves, redshirt senior, Dillsburg (Northern York); OL Harrison Hayes, sophomore, Wexford (Pine-Richland); OL Chase Mitchell, redshirt sophomore, Washington (Washington); WR Eddie Ogle, redshirt sophomore, Allentown (Liberty Christian Academy); WR Cole Peterlin, senior, Schwenksville (Perkiomen Valley)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: DB Tyric Gould, redshirt sophomore, West Philadelphia (Cardinal O’Hara), West Chester transfer

Louisville Cardinals: OL Aaron Gunn, redshirt freshman, New Castle (Union Area)

LSU Tigers: S Derrick Davis Jr., sophomore, Pittsburgh (Gateway)

Marshall Thundering Herd: WR Stone Scarcelle, sixth year, Royersford (Spring-Ford); OL Trent Fraley, freshman, Moon Township (Moon); OL Trent Holler, redshirt sophomore, Latrobe (Greater Latrobe), East Carolina transfer

Maryland Terrapins: QB Ryan Duell, redshirt freshman, West Chester (West Chester East); TE CJ Dippre, sophomore, Scranton (Lakeland); LB Ian Maloney, redshirt freshman, Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon Area), Louisville transfer; DB Shane Mosley, redshirt sophomore, Havertown (Haverford); K Chad Ryland, senior, Lebanon (Cedar Crest), Eastern Michigan transfer; OL Coltin Deery, freshman, Glen Mills (Malvern Prep)

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks: LB Corban Hondru, redshirt freshman, McMurray (Peters Township); LB Nico Pate, freshman, Venetia (Peters Township); OL Ryan O’Hair, redshirt freshman, Bridgeville (South Fayette); DL Kobe Hilton, redshirt sophomore, Farrell (Farrell)

Michigan State Spartans: LB Cal Haladay, redshirt sophomore, Elysburg (Southern Columbia)

Michigan Wolverines: LB Nikhai Hill-Green, junior, Pittsburgh (St. Frances Academy); OL Kraig Correll, fifth-year, Easton (Blair Academy)

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: LB Muaaz Byard, freshman, York (DeMatha Catholic)

Minnesota Golden Gophers: WR Ike White, freshman, Philadelphia (St. Frances Academy); RB Trey Potts, redshirt junior, Williamsport (Williamsport); DL Anthony Smith, freshman, Shippensburg (Shippensburg)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: K Massimo Biscardi, grad student, Downingtown (Downingtown West), Coastal Carolina transfer

Missouri Tigers: DB Caimin Hayes, sophomore, Philadelphia (Malvern Prep)

Chad Ryland kicks a field goal for Eastern Michigan during the second half of a game against Western Michigan on Nov. 16, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ryland, who went to Cedar Crest, now plays for Maryland. Carlos Osorio/AP

Navy Midshipmen: SB Eli Heidenreich, freshman, Pittsburgh (Mount Lebanon); FB Shane Reynolds, freshman, Glen Mills (Garnet Valley); FB Alex Tecza, freshman, Pittsburgh (Mount Lebanon); OT Luke Molden, freshman, Newtown (Council Rock North); OT Connor McMahon, sophomore, Canonsburg (Canon-McMillan); OG Lirion Murtezi, junior, Pittsburgh (North Hills); C Mike Petrof, junior, Ligonier (Ligonier Valley); LS Finn Bonner, freshman, Haverford (The Haverford School)

North Carolina Tar Heels: LB CJ Murphy, freshman, Bryn Mawr (Radnor); OL Asim Richards, senior, Philadelphia (The Haverford School); OL Justin Kanyuk, freshman, Bethlehem (Bethlehem Catholic)

Northwestern Wildcats: OL Vincent Picozzi, grad student, Collegeville (Lansdale Catholic), Colorado State/Temple transfer

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: TE Andrew Yanoshak, sophomore, Bedford (Bishop Guilfoyle); DL Donovan Hinish, freshman, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic); LB Bo Bauer, grad student/senior, Harborcreek (Cathedral Prep); OL Michael Carmody, junior/sophomore, Mars (Mars Area); OL Andrew Kristofic, junior/sophomore, Gibsonia (Pine-Richland); OL Josh Lugg, grad student/senior, Wexford (North Allegheny)

Ohio Bobcats: RB O’Shaan Allison, redshirt senior, Malvern (Malvern Prep); OL Bryce Ramer, redshirt senior, Beaver (Beaver Area); OL Parker Titsworth, redshirt junior, Wexford (North Allegheny); OL Kurt Danneker, redshirt senior, Linden (Williamsport Area); DT Bralen Henderson, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic)

Ohio State Buckeyes: WR Julian Fleming, third year, Catawissa (Southern Columbia); WR Marvin Harrison Jr., second year, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)

Old Dominion Monarchs: S Robert Kennedy III, redshirt junior, Jeannette (Jeannette), East Carolina transfer; CB Khian’Dre Harris, redshirt freshman, Fairless Hills (Conwell-Egan); S Mario Easterly, freshman, Harrisburg (Bishop McDevitt); RB Jon-Luke Peaker, sophomore, Philadelphia (Northeast); LB Jason Henderson, sophomore, Dingmans Ferry (Delaware Valley); TE Zack Kuntz, redshirt junior, Camp Hill (Camp Hill), Penn State transfer; WR Levi Wentz, redshirt freshman, Valencia (Pine-Richland)

Ole Miss Rebels: S Tysheem Johnson, sophomore, Philadelphia (Neumann Goretti); S Isheem Young, junior, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), Iowa State transfer; LB Zaid Warren, freshman, Philadelphia (Neumann Goretti)

Oregon State Beavers: ILB Omar Speights, junior, Philadelphia (Crescent Valley); DB Joe Swen, freshman, Philadelphia (Bishop Alemany)

Penn State Nittany Lions: The team has 44 players from the Keystone State. Click here for the full list.

Pittsburgh Panthers: Pitt has 32 in-state players on its roster .

Purdue Boilermakers: OL Josh Kaltenberger, redshirt sophomore, Cranberry Township (Seneca Valley)

Rice Owls: OL Mike Leone, redshirt freshman, Bryn Mawr (The Hun School)

Ole Miss’ Tysheem Johnson (27) pressures Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (42) during the first half of game in Oxford, Miss., on Nov. 20, 2021. Johnson is from Philadelphia. Thomas Graning/AP

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: RB Samuel Brown V, freshman, Philadelphia (La Salle College); PK Antonio Chadha, freshman, Bryn Mawr (St. Joseph’s Prep); LB Anthony Johnson, freshman, Philadelphia (Neumann Goretti); DB Kareem Lewis, freshman, Philadelphia (Roman Catholic); OL Tyler Needham, sophomore, Newton (William Penn Charter); LB Ryan Russo, freshman, Harrisburg (Bishop McDevitt); QB Evan Simon, sophomore, Mount Joy (Manheim Central); DL Cam’Ron Stewart, sophomore, Shillington (Governor Mifflin); OL Emir Stinette, freshman, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter); LB Andrew Vince, sophomore, Schwenksville (Souderton); DB Timmy Ward, sophomore, Canton (Canton); RB Aaron Young, junior, Coatesville (Coatesville); DB Avery Young, senior, Coatesville (Coatesville)

South Carolina Gamecocks: DB Keenan Nelson Jr., freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep); OL Ryan Brubaker, freshman, Stevens (Cocalico)

South Florida Bulls: WR Yusuf Terry, sophomore, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), Baylor transfer; P Colin McCreary, senior, Clarks Summit (Abington Heights), Monmouth transfer; TE Chris Mottillo, junior, Erie (Mercyhurst Prep), Penn transfer

Stanford Cardinal: OG Jake Hornibrook, senior, West Chester (Malvern Prep)

Syracuse Orange: WR Courtney Jackson, redshirt sophomore, Monroeville (Gateway); DB Malcolm Folk, redshirt freshman, Pottsgrove (Episcopal Academy); DL Josh Hough, redshirt freshman, Beaver Falls (Beaver Falls); LS Aaron Bolinsky, senior, Frackville (North Schuylkill); DL Garth Barclay, redshirt freshman, York (York Suburban); OL Christopher Bleich, redshirt junior, Hanover Township (Wyoming Valley West), Florida transfer

Temple Owls: There are 24 players from Pennsylvania on the team.

Tennessee Volunteers: DB Romello Edwards, redshirt senior, Philadelphia (Neumann-Goretti)

Texas A&M Aggies: DL Enai White, freshman, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter); DB Tyreek Chappell, sophomore, Philadelphia (Northeast); DL Elijah Jeudy, freshman, Philadelphia (Northeast); LB Andre White Jr., senior, Harrisburg (Harrisburg)

Toledo Rockets: CB Mike Coleman, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Woodland Hills); OL Chris Ocasio, senior, Allentown (Central Catholic), Edinboro transfer; LB Kyle Tipinski, freshman, New Kensington (North Catholic)

Tulane Green Wave: DL Isaiah Boyd, freshman, Haverford (Haverford); OL Matt Lombardi, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)

UConn Huskies: LB Tui Faumuina-Brown, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Gateway); LB Hunter Webb, redshirt junior, Montoursville (Loyalsock Township); TE Brandon Niemenski, sophomore, Mountaintop (Crestwood)

UMass Minutemen: LB Nahji Logan, sophomore, Yeadon (Hatboro-Horsham); LB Jalen Stewart, sophomore, Bethlehem (Freedom), Monroe Community College transfer; LS Ethan Dumont, redshirt junior, Lincoln University (Salesianum School), Weber State transfer

Virginia Tech’s Nick Gallo, left, tries to avoid Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King (14) during the second half of a game Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Gallo is from Richboro and went to Council Rock South. Ben Margot/AP

USC Trojans: ILB Eric Gentry, sophomore, Philadelphia (Neumann Goretti), Arizona State transfer

Vanderbilt Commodores: CB Jeremy Lucien, fifth-year senior, Moore Township (Choate Rosemary Hall), UConn transfer; RB Cooper Lutz, senior, Reading (Berks Catholic), Syracuse transfer

Virginia Cavaliers: OG Derek Devine, senior, Pittsburgh (North Allegheny); TE Joshua Rawlings, sophomore, Pittsburgh (Woodland Hills)

Virginia Tech Hokies: DB Nasir Peoples, redshirt senior, Abington (Archbishop Wood); OL Braelin Moore, freshman, Bethlehem (Freedom); OL Kaden Moore, sophomore, Bethlehem (Freedom); TE Nick Gallo, senior, Richboro (Council Rock South)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: WR Ke’Shawn Williams, sophomore, Philadelphia (Springside Chestnut Hill Academy); DB Jermal Martin Jr., redshirt senior, South Philadelphia (Academy Park), California, Pa., transfer

West Virginia Mountaineers: QB Matt Cavallaro, senior, Matamoras (Delaware Valley), Lackawanna Community College transfer; WR C.J. Cole, redshirt freshman, Washington (McGuffey); OL James Gmiter, redshirt junior, Bethel Park (Bethel Park); OL Ja’Quay Hubbard, redshirt sophomore, Hermitage (Sharpsville), Virginia transfer; OL Charlie Katarincic, freshman, Pittsburgh (Choate Rosemary School); LB Exree Loe, redshirt senior, Johnstown (Greater Johnstown Area); WR Nick Maher, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (North Catholic); P Kolton McGhee, redshirt junior, Altoona (Bishop Guilfoyle); S Saint McLeod, sophomore, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter); P Ronan Swope, redshirt freshman, King of Prussia (Malvern Prep)

Western Michigan Broncos: S Bricen Garner, grad student, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic), Pittsburgh transfer; QB Jack Salopek, redshirt freshman, Irwin (Norwin); QB Stone Hollenbach, sophomore, Catawissa (Southern Columbia), Alabama transfer; DB Gio Vonne Sanders, grad student, Jeanette (Jeannette), Saint Francis transfer; CB Dorian Jackson, senior, Pittsburgh (Obama Academy), Saint Francis transfer

Wisconsin Badgers: S Preston Zachman, sophomore, Elysburg (Southern Columbia); S Cade Yacamelli, freshman, Trafford (Penn-Trafford); OL Nolan Rucci, redshirt freshman, Lititz (Warwick); TE Hayden Rucci, junior, Lititz (Warwick)

Wyoming Cowboys: FS Isaac White, sophomore, Pottstown (Malvern Prep)