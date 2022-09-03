ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the PA players who chose to stay in the state to play college football

By Matt Hymowitz
 4 days ago

More than 300 players from Pennsylvania are on college football rosters at the start of the 2022 season. Here’s a look at the three universities with the largest number of college football players from Pennsylvania:

Penn State Nittany Lions: S Keaton Ellis, junior, State College (State College Area); QB Beau Pribula, freshman, York (Central York); S Mehki Flowers, freshman, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin East); RB Nicholas Singleton, freshman, Shillington (Governor Mifflin); LB Abdul Carter, freshman, Philadelphia (La Salle College); WR Anthony Ivey, freshman, Lancaster (Manheim Township); LB Tyrece Mills, sophomore, Philadelphia (Northeast), Lackawanna Community College transfer; TE Khalil Dinkins, redshirt freshman, Wexford (North Allegheny); WR Mason Stahl, redshirt sophomore, Pittsburgh (Baldwin); CB Daequan Hardy, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); LB Bobby Walchak, redshirt freshman, Pottsville (Pottsville Area); S Sebastian Costantini, redshirt junior, Collegeville (Malvern Prep); CB Kolin Dinkins, freshman, Wexford (North Allegheny); LB Keon Wylie, freshman, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter); LB Dominic DeLuca, redshirt freshman, West Pittston (Wyoming Area); SN Blaise Sokach-Minnick, freshman, West Pittston (Wyoming Area); CB Jace Tutty, redshirt freshman, Stroudsburg (Stroudsburg); DE Zuriah Fisher, sophomore, Aliquippa (Aliquippa); CB Stephen Ripka, redshirt freshman, Spring Mills (Penns Valley); S Trace Brown, freshman, Reading (Reading); RB Tank Smith, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); LB Robbie Dwyer, redshirt junior, Pringle (Wyoming Valley West); LB Jackson Pryts, freshman, Hermitage (Hickory); LB Tyler Elsdon, sophomore, Frackville (North Schuylkill); LB Charlie Katshir, redshirt senior, Camp Hill (Cumberland Valley); DE Nick Tarburton, redshirt senior, Green Lane (Pennridge); DT Alex Furmanek, redshirt junior, North East (North East); SN/DE Will Patton, freshman, New Castle (Shenango); LB Ben Chizmar, redshirt freshman, Gibsonia (Mars Area); OL Nick Dawkins, sophomore, Allentown (Parkland); OL Ian Harvie, freshman, Royersford (Spring-Ford); DT Fatorma Mulbah, sophomore, Harrisburg (Susquehanna Township); OL JB Nelson, redshirt sophomore, Pittsburgh (Mount Lebanon), Lackawanna Community College transfer; OL Drew Shelton, freshman, Downingtown (Downingtown West); OL Matt Detisch, freshman, Mars (Mars Area); OL Sam Siafa, freshman, Downingtown (Downingtown West); WR Robert Rossi, freshman, Archbald (Scranton Prep); WR Jake Spencer, sophomore, Gladwyne (Haverford School), Colgate transfer; TE Grayson Kline, redshirt senior, Sinking Spring (Warwick); K Sander Sahaydak, redshirt freshman, Bethlehem (Liberty); DE Jake Wilson, redshirt sophomore, Nazareth (Nazareth); P Barney Amor, redshirt senior+, Doylestown (Central Bucks East), Colgate transfer; K Mitchell Groh, redshirt freshman, Dallastown (Dallastown); DE Andrew Sharga, freshman, Northampton (Northampton)

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Purdue defenders during the game Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. Doug McSchooler/AP

Pittsburgh Panthers: DL David Green, redshirt senior, West Mifflin (Central Catholic); TE Kyi Wright, redshirt junior, Farrell (Farrell); DL Nakhi Johnson, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (West Mifflin); DB M.J. Devonshire, redshirt junior, Aliquippa (Aliquippa), Kentucky transfer; QB Eli Kosanovich, redshirt junior, Aliquippa (Aliquippa); LB Luke DelGaudio, redshirt sophomore, Shavertown (Dallas); LB Brandon George, senior, Reading (Berks Catholic); DB Stephon Hall, redshirt freshman, Monaca (Central Valley); DB Jehvonn Lewis, redshirt sophomore, Bethel Park (Bethel Park); RB Taelen Brooks, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Woodland Hills); DB Dante Caputo, redshirt junior, Wexford (North Allegheny), Wisconsin transfer; WR Caden Smith, freshman, Murrysville (Franklin Regional); DL Dayon Hayes, junior, Pittsburgh (Westinghouse); DL Dorien Ford, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Baldwin); OL Jake Kradel, redshirt senior, Butler (Butler Senior); LB Dylan Bennett, redshirt freshman, Montoursville (Montoursville); DL Sean FitzSimmons, freshman, Monaca (Central Valley); OL Gabe Houy, redshirt senior, Pittsburgh (Upper St. Clair); OL Dakota Peters, redshirt senior, New Castle (Shenango), Akron transfer; OL Matt Altsman, redshirt sophomore, Zelienople (Central Catholic); OL George French II, redshirt sophomore, Bethlehem (Bethlehem Catholic), previously at Maine and Penn State; OL Blake Zubovic, redshirt senior, Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon Area); OL Matt Metrosky, redshirt freshman, Greensburg (Greensburg Central Catholic); WR Gavin Thomson, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic); TE Josh Altsman, freshman, Zelienople (Central Catholic); TE Gavin Bartholomew, sophomore, Schuylkill Haven (Blue Mountain); TE Trevor Faulkner, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Avonworth), Air Force transfer; PK Sam Scarton, redshirt junior, Hermitage (Hickory); P Cam Guess, redshirt sophomore, Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon Area); DL Elliot Donald, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic); DL Devin Danielson, redshirt senior, Pittsburgh (Thomas Jefferson); DL Chris Maloney, redshirt senior, Fort Washington (La Salle College)

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Gabe Houy (57) plays against Boston College defensive lineman Brandon Barlow (44) during the first half of a game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. Houy is from Pittsburgh. Michael Dwyer/AP

Temple Owls: WR Jose Barbon, grad student, Lancaster (Conestoga Valley); OLB Layton Jordan, redshirt junior, McKeesport (McKeesport); QB T.J. Pergine, redshirt junior, Limerick (Spring-Ford), Millersville transfer; WR Nazir Burnett, redshirt sophomore, Harrisburg (Bishop McDevitt), Georgia Tech transfer; RB Edward Saydee, redshirt sophomore, Philadelphia (William Penn Charter); RB Trey Blair, redshirt freshman, Havertown (Haverford); S John Mitchem, redshirt freshman, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin), Jireh Prep transfer; RB Onasis Neely, redshirt sophomore, Enola (East Pennsboro; RB Ali Barkley, redshirt freshman, Whitehall (Whitehall); TE Liam Besecker, redshirt freshman, Lancaster (Lancaster Catholic); CB Daiyaan Hawkins, redshirt freshman, West Philadelphia (The Haverford School); TE Marcus Day, redshirt freshman, Altoona (Altoona); CB Mathenge Mwangi, redshirt freshman, Villanova (The Haverford School); LB Johnny Pergine, freshman, Norristown (Archbishop Wood); OL Jon Fagley, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Neumann-Goretti); DL Zymir Cobbs, redshirt junior, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), Penn State transfer; OLB Jacob Porter, freshman, Bradford Woods (North Allegheny); OLB Balansama Kamara, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Central); OL Bryce Thoman, sophomore, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin); OL Adam Klein, grad student, Springfield (Episcopal Academy); TE David Martin-Robinson, redshirt junior, Landisville (Hempfield); TE Magnus Geers, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (LaSalle College); WR Malik Cooper, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep); TE Reese Clark, freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)

Temple running back Edward Saydee runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second half of the game against Houston on Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Saydee is from Philadelphia. Chris Szagola/AP

