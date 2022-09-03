These are the PA players who chose to stay in the state to play college football
More than 300 players from Pennsylvania are on college football rosters at the start of the 2022 season. Here’s a look at the three universities with the largest number of college football players from Pennsylvania:
Penn State Nittany Lions: S Keaton Ellis, junior, State College (State College Area); QB Beau Pribula, freshman, York (Central York); S Mehki Flowers, freshman, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin East); RB Nicholas Singleton, freshman, Shillington (Governor Mifflin); LB Abdul Carter, freshman, Philadelphia (La Salle College); WR Anthony Ivey, freshman, Lancaster (Manheim Township); LB Tyrece Mills, sophomore, Philadelphia (Northeast), Lackawanna Community College transfer; TE Khalil Dinkins, redshirt freshman, Wexford (North Allegheny); WR Mason Stahl, redshirt sophomore, Pittsburgh (Baldwin); CB Daequan Hardy, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); LB Bobby Walchak, redshirt freshman, Pottsville (Pottsville Area); S Sebastian Costantini, redshirt junior, Collegeville (Malvern Prep); CB Kolin Dinkins, freshman, Wexford (North Allegheny); LB Keon Wylie, freshman, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter); LB Dominic DeLuca, redshirt freshman, West Pittston (Wyoming Area); SN Blaise Sokach-Minnick, freshman, West Pittston (Wyoming Area); CB Jace Tutty, redshirt freshman, Stroudsburg (Stroudsburg); DE Zuriah Fisher, sophomore, Aliquippa (Aliquippa); CB Stephen Ripka, redshirt freshman, Spring Mills (Penns Valley); S Trace Brown, freshman, Reading (Reading); RB Tank Smith, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills); LB Robbie Dwyer, redshirt junior, Pringle (Wyoming Valley West); LB Jackson Pryts, freshman, Hermitage (Hickory); LB Tyler Elsdon, sophomore, Frackville (North Schuylkill); LB Charlie Katshir, redshirt senior, Camp Hill (Cumberland Valley); DE Nick Tarburton, redshirt senior, Green Lane (Pennridge); DT Alex Furmanek, redshirt junior, North East (North East); SN/DE Will Patton, freshman, New Castle (Shenango); LB Ben Chizmar, redshirt freshman, Gibsonia (Mars Area); OL Nick Dawkins, sophomore, Allentown (Parkland); OL Ian Harvie, freshman, Royersford (Spring-Ford); DT Fatorma Mulbah, sophomore, Harrisburg (Susquehanna Township); OL JB Nelson, redshirt sophomore, Pittsburgh (Mount Lebanon), Lackawanna Community College transfer; OL Drew Shelton, freshman, Downingtown (Downingtown West); OL Matt Detisch, freshman, Mars (Mars Area); OL Sam Siafa, freshman, Downingtown (Downingtown West); WR Robert Rossi, freshman, Archbald (Scranton Prep); WR Jake Spencer, sophomore, Gladwyne (Haverford School), Colgate transfer; TE Grayson Kline, redshirt senior, Sinking Spring (Warwick); K Sander Sahaydak, redshirt freshman, Bethlehem (Liberty); DE Jake Wilson, redshirt sophomore, Nazareth (Nazareth); P Barney Amor, redshirt senior+, Doylestown (Central Bucks East), Colgate transfer; K Mitchell Groh, redshirt freshman, Dallastown (Dallastown); DE Andrew Sharga, freshman, Northampton (Northampton)
Pittsburgh Panthers: DL David Green, redshirt senior, West Mifflin (Central Catholic); TE Kyi Wright, redshirt junior, Farrell (Farrell); DL Nakhi Johnson, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (West Mifflin); DB M.J. Devonshire, redshirt junior, Aliquippa (Aliquippa), Kentucky transfer; QB Eli Kosanovich, redshirt junior, Aliquippa (Aliquippa); LB Luke DelGaudio, redshirt sophomore, Shavertown (Dallas); LB Brandon George, senior, Reading (Berks Catholic); DB Stephon Hall, redshirt freshman, Monaca (Central Valley); DB Jehvonn Lewis, redshirt sophomore, Bethel Park (Bethel Park); RB Taelen Brooks, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Woodland Hills); DB Dante Caputo, redshirt junior, Wexford (North Allegheny), Wisconsin transfer; WR Caden Smith, freshman, Murrysville (Franklin Regional); DL Dayon Hayes, junior, Pittsburgh (Westinghouse); DL Dorien Ford, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Baldwin); OL Jake Kradel, redshirt senior, Butler (Butler Senior); LB Dylan Bennett, redshirt freshman, Montoursville (Montoursville); DL Sean FitzSimmons, freshman, Monaca (Central Valley); OL Gabe Houy, redshirt senior, Pittsburgh (Upper St. Clair); OL Dakota Peters, redshirt senior, New Castle (Shenango), Akron transfer; OL Matt Altsman, redshirt sophomore, Zelienople (Central Catholic); OL George French II, redshirt sophomore, Bethlehem (Bethlehem Catholic), previously at Maine and Penn State; OL Blake Zubovic, redshirt senior, Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon Area); OL Matt Metrosky, redshirt freshman, Greensburg (Greensburg Central Catholic); WR Gavin Thomson, redshirt junior, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic); TE Josh Altsman, freshman, Zelienople (Central Catholic); TE Gavin Bartholomew, sophomore, Schuylkill Haven (Blue Mountain); TE Trevor Faulkner, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Avonworth), Air Force transfer; PK Sam Scarton, redshirt junior, Hermitage (Hickory); P Cam Guess, redshirt sophomore, Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon Area); DL Elliot Donald, redshirt freshman, Pittsburgh (Central Catholic); DL Devin Danielson, redshirt senior, Pittsburgh (Thomas Jefferson); DL Chris Maloney, redshirt senior, Fort Washington (La Salle College)
Temple Owls: WR Jose Barbon, grad student, Lancaster (Conestoga Valley); OLB Layton Jordan, redshirt junior, McKeesport (McKeesport); QB T.J. Pergine, redshirt junior, Limerick (Spring-Ford), Millersville transfer; WR Nazir Burnett, redshirt sophomore, Harrisburg (Bishop McDevitt), Georgia Tech transfer; RB Edward Saydee, redshirt sophomore, Philadelphia (William Penn Charter); RB Trey Blair, redshirt freshman, Havertown (Haverford); S John Mitchem, redshirt freshman, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin), Jireh Prep transfer; RB Onasis Neely, redshirt sophomore, Enola (East Pennsboro; RB Ali Barkley, redshirt freshman, Whitehall (Whitehall); TE Liam Besecker, redshirt freshman, Lancaster (Lancaster Catholic); CB Daiyaan Hawkins, redshirt freshman, West Philadelphia (The Haverford School); TE Marcus Day, redshirt freshman, Altoona (Altoona); CB Mathenge Mwangi, redshirt freshman, Villanova (The Haverford School); LB Johnny Pergine, freshman, Norristown (Archbishop Wood); OL Jon Fagley, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Neumann-Goretti); DL Zymir Cobbs, redshirt junior, Philadelphia (Imhotep Charter), Penn State transfer; OLB Jacob Porter, freshman, Bradford Woods (North Allegheny); OLB Balansama Kamara, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (Central); OL Bryce Thoman, sophomore, Harrisburg (Central Dauphin); OL Adam Klein, grad student, Springfield (Episcopal Academy); TE David Martin-Robinson, redshirt junior, Landisville (Hempfield); TE Magnus Geers, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (LaSalle College); WR Malik Cooper, redshirt freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep); TE Reese Clark, freshman, Philadelphia (St. Joseph’s Prep)
