Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Florida man arrested after stalking a 6-year-old girl, saying he’ll make her ‘a big girl,’ authorities say
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl, telling her he’d make her famous and turn her into a "big girl" as she played outside, authorities said. Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, is accused of at least 11 incidents over the past eight months in...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Police called on Georgia college student trying to buy homeless man food: 'I thought I was gonna get arrested'
A woman attempting to purchase food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta, Georgia, had the police called on her. Jo Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was picking up an order for DoorDash at the Popeyes location last month when she saw a man who seemed hungry.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Horrified players are forced to barricade themselves in dressing rooms for HOURS as wild bush footy melee sees umpires allegedly attacked with scissors and three arrested
Umpires were attacked with scissors and projectiles and a bush footy team was forced to barricade themselves in a locker room after violent spectators flooded the field in a Northern Territory AFL grand final last Saturday. There was already bad blood between the Katherine Camels and the Ngukurr Bulldogs in...
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
Bloody Labor Day Weekend rocks 2 major crime cities: 'Devastating and unacceptable'
Shootings rocked Philadelphia and Chicago over Labor Day Weekend, following a trend of summer holiday weekends being interrupted by violence in the two crime-ridden cities. The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) recorded 38 total shooting victims between Friday and Monday, including nine who were shot fatally, authorities told Fox News Digital.
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Mom demands justice after son's death in East Chicago: 'Never thought it would be my kid'
A mother is demanding justice after her seven-year-old son was shot to death in East Chicago while sleeping in their family van just blocks away from home. Fox News' Gianno Caldwell spoke to the victim's mother and shared their exchange Monday on "Fox & Friends." Ollie Jean Holiness' son Jeremiah...
Arizona man shot in the head at family party credits his concealed carry for saving lives: ‘would have died’
An Arizona man who was shot in the head while attending a Fourth of July party with his family this summer is speaking out about how he was able to thwart the shooter from killing more people with his concealed carry firearm. "My back was turned. I heard the first...
8-year-old girl dies, 3 other young girls injured in off-road vehicle crash in Arizona
An 8-year-old girl was killed and three other Phoenix-area girls injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in northern Arizona, authorities said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday north of Forest Lakes. First responders from the sheriff’s office, Forest Lakes Fire...
NYC sucker punch attack suspect’s lawyer alleges ‘character assassination’ as victim’s brother sobs in court
The lawyer for New York City’s sucker punch attack suspect alleged at a hearing Tuesday that his client’s been subjected to "character assassination" by the media, as the brother of the victim left in a coma following the unprovoked beating from the sex offender parolee sobbed in the courtroom.
NH man stabbed to death on Manchester trail identified by police
Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
Man shot by Ludlow police dies in the hospital
A man shot by a police officer in the Vermont town of Ludlow last month has died, state police said Tuesday. Michael Mills, 36, who was shot Aug. 15, died Aug. 25 at a New Hampshire hospital, state police announced. They did not say why there was a delay in announcing his death. An autopsy determined that Mills died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Maryland cold-case killing of police officer arrest comes 51 years later
A suspect has been arrested in the decades-old killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer, authorities said. Investigators said the arrest was made Sept. 1 in the 1971 death of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall, Fox Washington, D.C., reported. Hall was shot and killed on Oct,...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Man in country illegally admits to killing girlfriend and her son, who were found dismembered in Alabama
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
