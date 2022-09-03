What's in a name? Joe takes a look at some fun and unusual OSU sponsorships

The hallowed ground on which the Buckeyes play is now known as “Safelite Field At Ohio Stadium.”

Fans who regard the Horseshoe as the football equivalent of St. Peter’s Basilica are asking where it will all end.

Well, I’d say a long way from here.

As long as fans are willing to put up with anything (which, ultimately, they are) and TV continues to own college football (which, assuredly, it will), these sponsorship deals won’t stop. It’ll get a lot more intrusive than having a car-window company’s name on the field.

Here are my predictions:

Script Dorito

In exchange for millions of dollars, Ohio State allows the marching band to spell out the name of a snack. But the university draws the line at “Cool Ranch Dorito” because it would mean expanding the band by 200 members and stretching the formation beyond the stadium. “We do have our standards,” a university spokesman says.

'Charmin Ohio'

In one of its most controversial moves, OSU sells the naming rights to "Carmen Ohio," the alma mater, to a toilet paper company. The lyrics begin as always “Oh, come let’s sing Ohio’s praise,” but there’s a subtle change later in the song: “Summer’s heat or winter’s cold/You always gotta have a roll.”

Brutus Smuck-eye

J.M. Smucker, the giant jelly company with headquarters in Ohio, pays millions to meld its name with the Ohio State mascot. The agreement allows Brutus to retain his traditional look but calls for him to travel with a sidekick, Toast, who leaves a slick of strawberry jam as he cavorts on the field.

More: Who's the fairest Big Ten mascot of them all? Joe Blundo ponders the new additions

H&R Block O

The tax-preparation company antes up big bucks to put its name on the student cheering section, which will now hold up cards labeled Form 1040.

Taco Victory Bell

What used to be known as simply the Victory Bell continues to toll after every Buckeye triumph — and also every time Taco Bell wants to alert the city to a two-for-one deal on chalupas.

Scarlet and Greyhound

In exchange for a few million dollars from the bus company, the university agrees that every TV mention of the school colors will be accompanied by a honk and hissing airbrakes.

More: Blundo: How will the Jan. 6 insurrection be remembered years from now?

LegO-hio Stadium

Finally, the inevitable arrives. After selling naming rights to everything from the yard markers to the urinals, OSU auctions off the name of the stadium itself to a Danish toy company.

Fans long since conditioned to such deals are less irked by the name change than by the requirement that the stadium be repainted in tiny blocks of primary colors.

“But it could have been worse,” shrugs one. “SpaghettiO-hio Stadium was also in the running. The turf would have been red and dotted with meatballs.”

Joe Blundo is a Dispatch columnist.

joe.blundo@gmail.com

@joeblundo

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: What's in a name? Joe takes a look at some fun and unusual OSU sponsorships