Current Publishing
Athlete of the Week: Noblesville senior golfer gets confidence boost from summer success
Noblesville High School senior golfer Caroline Whallon has always had the tools to excel. Now, Millers girls golf coach Justin Werkley has the confidence to go with it. “Caroline is an all-around great player with no real weaknesses in her game,” Werkley said. “Her work ethic and attitude are tremendous and a big reason she has had so much success. The biggest improvement I have seen in her this year has been her consistency and her confidence. The talent has always been there, but now she knows what she is capable of, and the sky is the limit for how good she can become.”
Current Publishing
Carmel Middle School staff, on-site AED help save life of fan at football game
The importance of having an automated external defibrillator on-site at athletic events was proven again. An AED was used to save the life of a Hamilton Southeastern Junior High fan who suffered a medical emergency and was unresponsive before an Aug. 17 eighth-grade football game at Carmel Middle School. “We...
Current Publishing
Raising Awareness: Zionsville ovarian cancer survivor helps others with early detection
A bumpy horseback ride led to Pam Faerber being diagnosed with ovarian cancer and, ultimately, might have saved her life. “Most women don’t survive ovarian cancer because it’s diagnosed in Stage 3 or 4,” Faerber said. In 1994, Faerber knew there was something wrong with her because...
Current Publishing
Expanding education: Fortune Academy opens new school in midst of growth
After celebrating its 20th anniversary earlier this year, Fortune Academy opened a new, separate building for its high school students. A private school for grades 1 through 12, Fortune Academy specializes in educating students with learning differences, such as dyslexia and ADD/ADHD, in the greater Indianapolis area. Previously, all of...
Current Publishing
Bullseye: Noblesville resident to compete for Team USA in archery championships
When Noblesville resident Mandy Boggs first came off the range from qualifications for Team USA Archery, she admits she was terrified. “I just kept saying, ‘What did I get myself into?’” Boggs said. But Boggs is headed overseas to compete for Team USA at the Rinehart 3D...
Current Publishing
Zionsville couple to lead 69th annual Fall Festival Parade
Almost 24 years ago, Steve and Vicki Snider moved to Zionsville, and their contributions to the town have been numerous. For that reason, they have been selected as grand marshals to lead this year’s Fall Festival Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 10, originating at Zionsville Community...
Current Publishing
New pickleball courts coming to Fishers
Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety voted Aug. 9 to install six new pickleball courts at Holland Park. Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said the courts should be open by the end of October. The project will be completed by the Charles C. Brandt construction company and...
Current Publishing
Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees
The Boone County Basketball Hall of Fame presented its 2022 inductee class ceremony in mid-July, and Zionsville residents George Johnson and Mick Pyle were among the 11 former players honored. Pyle was the leading scorer for the 1972 Zionsville Community High School boys basketball team, which finished 17-6. Pyle is...
Current Publishing
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fall Festival 2022 to feature Operation KidSight, fire safety demonstration
This year’s Zionsville Fall Festival is back, Sept. 9-11, with the theme ‘Chills and Thrills’, and will feature two new events at its 69th running. Operation KidSight and a Dangers of Smoke and Fire Safety demonstration put on by the Zionsville Fire Dept. are part of the community-centric offerings.
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Bright and breezy bathroom
Built in 2003 in Zionsville’s Long Branch Estates, this home’s owners were ready to transform their primary bathroom from builder-basic and bland to custom and contemporary. Matte black finishes provide a hint of rustic texture in perfect contrast to the airy neutral palette. Custom alder wood cabinetry, trim...
Current Publishing
Carmel Redevelopment Commission approves $2.2M for light show on Palladium exterior
The Palladium is set to become the backdrop for a light show aimed at boosting tourism in Carmel. The Carmel Redevelopment Commission in August unanimously approved up to $2.2 million to purchase and install 12 projectors on the roof of the James and Tarkington buildings south of the Palladium for the hour-long show, which will begin daily at dusk. Installation will occur in the coming months with the show expected to make its debut in mid-2023.
Current Publishing
Historical society works to rehabilitate cabin
Two years ago, a cabin was found inside a barn on Shady Nook Road in Westfield. A call from the Westfield Fire Dept. that the barn was going to be torn down led to the Westfield Washington Historical Society getting to work to relocate, repair and reconstruct the piece of history on city property.
Current Publishing
Development plan OK’d in Zionsville for apartment project
A development plan for a proposed 400-unit apartment complex project in Zionsville has been approved. The Zionsville Plan Commission voted during its Aug. 15 meeting to approve a petition for a development plan for The Farm at Zionsville, which would consist of 400 apartments on 17.02 acres. The proposed project would be located at 11819 Sycamore St.
Current Publishing
Volunteers with wells needed for water availability study
The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office is in need of volunteers who use wells to help provide information for a water availability study. The three-year study is the first of its kind in Indiana. Through the study, Hamilton County aims to better understand its water supply and ensure water availability for future generations and potential development.
Current Publishing
First outdoor automated external defibrillator installed at Nickel Plate Amphitheater
Fishers Fire and Emergency Services has installed the city’s first outdoor automated external defibrillator, or AED, in the Nickel Plate Amphitheater complex. The self-contained unit is mounted on the exterior north wall of the Pavilion building for easy access. “The addition of this AED is to ensure quick and...
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville considers $150K request for outside legal services
City leaders in Noblesville are considering appropriating $150,000 for outside legal services because of a vacant city attorney position. Noblesville Common Council members are expected to vote on an ordinance for the matter during its 7 p.m. Sept. 13 meeting. An initial proposal was brought forward at the council’s last meeting on Aug. 23, where CFO/City Controller Jeff Spalding explained the need for funding.
Current Publishing
Finance Committee reads first introduction of 2023 Budget
The Fishers Finance Committee met Aug. 24 at the Thomas A. Weaver Municipal Hall Complex to discuss the 2023 city budget. The total proposed budget is $78 million with $73 million in proposed expenditures. That means, according to Fishers Finance Committee chairperson, John Weingardt, the city will have $33 million in general reserves at the end of 2023. He also said that the $12 million dedicated to infrastructure, the new Geist Waterfront Park and lowered property taxes are some of the most notable items on the proposed budget.
