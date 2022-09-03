Noblesville High School senior golfer Caroline Whallon has always had the tools to excel. Now, Millers girls golf coach Justin Werkley has the confidence to go with it. “Caroline is an all-around great player with no real weaknesses in her game,” Werkley said. “Her work ethic and attitude are tremendous and a big reason she has had so much success. The biggest improvement I have seen in her this year has been her consistency and her confidence. The talent has always been there, but now she knows what she is capable of, and the sky is the limit for how good she can become.”

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO