K-State Wildcats vs. South Dakota Coyotes: Score prediction, betting line, TV, radio

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: ESPN+ (streaming only, subscription required)

Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City, KKGQ (92.3 FM)

The line: K-State by 25

Prediction

The Wildcats are almost certainly going to open the 2022 football season with a victory over South Dakota.

Few coaches have more experience beating FCS teams than Chris Klieman. He owns a 69-6 overall record against them dating back to his time at North Dakota State. The odds of the Coyotes pulling off an upset as 25-point underdogs on the road seems slim, if not none.

Nothing against South Dakota. It is an above average FCS team that reached the opening round of the playoffs last season. But it simply doesn’t have enough talent to go toe-to-toe with a borderline top 25 team like K-State.

And there is no way the Wildcats sleepwalk through this game.

The real question is how easily does K-State win?

While it’s difficult to predict a season-opener, especially now that transfers are so prevalent in college football, I envision the Wildcats covering the spread here.

Adrian Martinez is going to want to make a good first impression as K-State’s starting quarterback. Collin Klein is going to want to put up points in his first game as a full-time offensive coordinator. And South Dakota is going to have trouble running against a defensive front that features multiple preseason all-Big 12 players.

Expect the Wildcats to score early and often in the first half. That should give them a big enough cushion to prevent a back-door cover after the reserves take over.

Kansas State 41, South Dakota 13.