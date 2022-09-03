Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Peak of Hurricane Season approaches; here's how South Carolinians can prepare
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, September 10, marks the peak of hurricane season, and while there are two named storms in the Atlantic right now, it has been relatively quiet so far. Members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are urging the public not to get...
Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
WMBF
SCDNR offers boating tips before heading out on water during Labor Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, here are a few things you need to know before you leave and while out on the water. Before you leave make sure:. You have enough life jackets for everyone on the boat. You check the...
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
WYFF4.com
Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
WXII 12
Clothing dye spill turns South Carolina interstate pink and blue after crash
A portion of a South Carolina interstate is now pink and blue after a crash involving a truck carrying clothing dye. Officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the crash happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 south in Spartanburg County. "There's been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
WMBF
S.C. gas prices fall 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw another week of declines as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.35, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.94 on Monday...
This South Carolina City Was Named The Best Place To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including this South Carolina town which was snagged the top spot.
Top Gun Sports tournament brings hundreds of softball, baseball players to Grand Strand over Labor Day weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hundreds of athletes came to the Grand Strand over the Labor Day weekend to compete in Top Gun Sports’ annual softball and baseball tournaments at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The competition began on Friday and ended with championship games on Monday. Addison Stuart was chosen to be a […]
Discount tickets for South Carolina State Fair on sale now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is just a little over a month left until the S.C. State Fair comes to town and eager attendees do not need to wait any longer to buy tickets. Those wanting to attend can save up to 50% on admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual event by purchasing now […]
Horry County Fire Rescue dive team finds vehicle and boat in water while training near Peachtree Landing in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an […]
WMBF
Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. The accident happened around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Friendship Lane in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked...
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
wpde.com
SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline
WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in South Carolina.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in South Carolina. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
