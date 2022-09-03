ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Officials warn public of potential flooding in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said people in the Upstate should consider moving as the threat of flooding increases. A flood watch has been expanded into more of the western Carolinas and extended through Monday. NWS advised campers and hikers to move to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina […]
WKRC

Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
WMBF

S.C. gas prices fall 6 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina saw another week of declines as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.35, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.94 on Monday...
WMBF

Crews work two-vehicle crash in Socastee area, lanes blocked

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. The accident happened around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Highway 707 and Friendship Lane in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Lanes of traffic around the crash are blocked...
wpde.com

SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline

WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
