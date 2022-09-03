Meet Ms. Velvet: PA Man's New Cafe Pays Homage To Sister Killed By Drunk Driver

They called her Ms. Velvet.

That is, both Ruby Marrero and the new cafe that her brother, Carlos Marrero, is opening in her memory.

Ruby was killed by a drunk driver in a hit-and-run crash in February 2017 in Allentown. On Monday, Aug. 29, Carlos opened Ms. Velvet just two blocks from the crash scene, in an effort to keep his sister's name alive.

Ms. Velvet’s is inspired by and in loving memory of Ruby Marrero, a vessel of fun, life, and love," the cafe's website reads.

The restaurant's name is an homage to Ruby's red locks. Her family nicknamed her Ruby Red, Strawberry Shortcake, and Carlos’s favorite, Ms. Velvet, the cafe's website explains.

"When it came time for Carlos to select a name for his new business, the choice was easy."

Carlos was just 15 years old when he broke into the restaurant business. He took a job for $5.15 at McDonald's, and in just a few years, was helming nine stores across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, his cafe's website says. He went on to manage other local eateries but always dreamed of opening one of his own.

After his sister's accident, he only became more passionate about it.

Ms. Velvet's offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options, coffee, snacks and more.

Ms. Velvet's Cafe, 239 N. 4th St., Allentown