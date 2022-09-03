Read full article on original website
Wednesday Headlines: Grade Kentucky’s new home uniforms
The days of Kentucky Wildcats basketball wearing checkerboard uniforms are finally over. Head coach John Calipari teased on Monday night that he was thinking of showing Big Blue Nation the new home uniforms. Of course, the overwhelming answer to Calipari’s question was yes and UK Athletics delivered those fans’ wish....
UK basketball 2022-23 SEC schedule released; game time for Champions Classic set
The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats basketball schedule continues to come into focus. Coming into today, we already knew most of the non-conference games and all of the SEC opponents. Now, the SEC has announced the full league schedule. In addition to its annual home-and-away opponents of the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers...
Ramon Jefferson reportedly has a torn ACL
The Kentucky Wildcats football team received some bad news on Tuesday night as the team prepares to head to Gainesville later this week. Matt Jones of KSR is reporting that running back Ramon Jefferson will likely be out for the season after tearing his ACL in the season opener against Miami (OH) on Saturday night. Jones announced the report via Twitter.
Kentucky running back room looks iffy going into Florida game
With Chris Rodriguez sidelined for multiple games, the Kentucky Wildcats had to rely on some new (and older) legs in the backfield on Saturday against Miami (OH). Kavosiey Smoke got the nod at starter in Week 1, but the Wildcats did trot out FCS transfer Ramon Jefferson as well as third-year back JuTahn McClain, who played a good amount last season.
Drew Brown joins Issel and Louie on ESPN 680
It’s an electric time of year in the Commonwealth as football returned to Kroger Field on Saturday night. After Kentucky’s acceptable but not overly encouraging performance against Miami (OH), we at least finally have some real data to dissect. Along those lines, I’ll be joining Dan Issel and...
Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain out due to injury; no update on Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright
The Kentucky Wildcats’ backfield has quickly gone from being a major strength to a major question mark. We already knew star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. would be out for the first 3-4 games due to an unknown issue. Now, Kentucky is without one of his backups in Sam...
Mark Stoops Monday press conference and Week 2 depth chart
After beating Miami (OH) to start the new season 1-0, the Kentucky Wildcats are now preparing for a major Week 2 clash with the Florida Gators. Ahead of the game, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to recap last week’s win over the RedHawks while previewing Florida.
