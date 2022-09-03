Read full article on original website
Killer On The Loose After Violent Stabbing In Baltimore
Police are looking for information in connection to a murder that left one man laying dead in the middle of a Baltimore Street, authorities say. The victim was found around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds in the 1400 block of East Monument Street, according to Baltimore Police.
Wbaltv.com
Man dead, woman injured in separate shootings in west Baltimore
A man is dead and a woman was injured late Wednesday morning in separate shooting in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street, where a man was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the scene.
Baltimore Barricade Shooter Identified After SWAT Team Incident
Police have released the name of a man arrested after SWAT team negotiations following a shooting in Baltimore late last month, authorities say. Bobby Trujillo, 62, was taken into custody after shooting a 66-year-old man and barricading himself inside of a building in the 1600 block of Light Street, Monday, Aug. 29, according to Baltimore police.
14-year-old boy shot after Baltimore County football game identified as Travis Slaughter
BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown. Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.
Family mourns teenager who was gunned down in parking lot of Northeast Baltimore school
BALTIMORE -– The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mergenthaler High School during dismissal Friday remembers him as a loving person.The Baltimore Police Department identified the gunshot victim as Jeremiah Brogden.At the close of the first week of classes, a student from a different school showed up at Mervo's campus where a confrontation ensued, according to investigators. That argument escalated. The teenage student took out a gun and fired it at Brogden several times, police said.That person fled following the shooting. School Resource Officers caught him in the neighborhood behind the school...
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital
Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.
Human Remains Found In Backyard Of West Baltimore Home, Police Say
Human remains were found in the overgrowth in a backyard of a West Baltimore home after months of complaints of a "putrid" smell, reports CBS Baltimore. The owner was clearing overgrowth when they found the remains in the backyard of the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street, which neighbors say had been causing an odor that they had reported to the city "countless times" for months, continues the outlet.
WJLA
18-year-old arrested, 2 wanted after Anne Arundel Co. armed carjacking leads to pursuit
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and Anne Arundel County police are looking for two more suspects after a carjacking led to a pursuit over the weekend, authorities said. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Sept. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. officers...
NBC Washington
Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot
A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
Bladensburg apartment complex shooting leaves man dead
BLADENSBURG, Md. — Police in Bladensburg, Maryland, are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting outside of an apartment complex that left a man dead. Officers with the Bladensburg Police Department were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue around 9:17 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found a man shot outside an apartment, according to Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington, Sr.
Maryland man charged for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death following dispute, police say
WASHINGTON — A 78-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend following a dispute. Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills was charged with killing 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. On Sept. 4, officers...
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
wnav.com
Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital
Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Police: Body found in burning SUV in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the burning car was found in the 500 block of Nicholson Street in Northwest D.C. just before 4:30 p.m. DC Fire confirmed when...
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
Wbaltv.com
Rooftop fire in south Baltimore spreads to neighboring homes
A rooftop fire spread to neighboring homes Monday in south Baltimore. Fire officials said crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1500 block South Charles Street, where smoke and flames shot from the rooftop deck of one home and spread to a neighboring rowhome. Two households were displaced.
Man dead in another Prince George's Co. shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police responded to another deadly shooting in Prince George's County early Monday morning. A man was found shot dead in Hyattsville just before 1 a.m. Prince George's County Police responded to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue for a report of a shooting around 12:55 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a man shot. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from police.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Where to stock up on water as officials try to contain E. coli in Baltimore
The Department of Public Works has been working to flush out the system since E. Coli was discovered in the water over the weekend.
