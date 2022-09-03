Read full article on original website
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
48-Hour Challenge Raises More Than $166,000 for Scholarships
Central College’s Journey 48-Hour Challenge surpassed its goal of $135,000, raising more than $166,000 for students in August. From noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, 269 alumni, family and friends of Central contributed $166,787 to the college. The majority of the funds raised during the challenge are designated for the Journey Scholarship Fund. The 2022-23 goal is $1.7 million.
Warren County Extension Office Holding Class for Healthy Eating
The Warren County Extension Office is holding a seminar for adults who want to learn how to eat healthier and more efficiently, Healthy and Homemade: Veg Out! The class will review and practice strategies for using time, money, and skills wisely when you eat at home and dive into the benefits of vegetables and learn how to increase fruits and vegetables in your diet. The class will be Thursday, September 8th from 6:30 to 7:30pm. Registration is required, for more information click below.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
Pella City Council Approves First Reading of Parking, Referendum Ordinances
The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.
Warren County Supervisors to Discuss Code of Ordinances
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session Tuesday. The board will hold public hearings on an amendment to the code of ordinances regarding regulation of wastewater, and a plat review. The board will consider an agreement with CICS, a 28E agreement for emergency transport services, trail access policy, the satellite storage facility, a speed limit change on Cleveland St., changes to the permit application process, and an interagency fund transfer. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Knoxville City Council Approves of Naming Veterans Park
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Knoxville City Council met Tuesday evening. The council heard a presentation on a Parks and Rec Master Plan, and approved of naming a future park in the Veteran’s District “Veterans Park.” They also considered a proposal to place statues of historic sprint car drivers around the Knoxville square. No action was taken at this time on the statues.
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Simpson College Hosting October Visit Day
Simpson College is hosting a visit day in October for all potential incoming students and student-athletes. Question and answer sessions will be available with Simpson athletic coaches, performing arts professors, and from students to learn more about the life of a student at Simpson. Optional afternoon events will be available, such as visiting one-on-one with a coach or professor, and a tour of Simpson support staff and departments. The visit will take place on October 1st. For more information, click below.
