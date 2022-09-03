Read full article on original website
Dumont’s Run At State Tourney Comes To An End Sunday
FARIBAULT – The Dumont Saints run through the class c state tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals on Sunday with a 13-4 loss to the Buckman Billygoats from Faribault. Mason Lampe’s two-run home run in the top of the first staked the Saints to an early 2-0...
Frances Kay Jennen
Frances Kay Jennen, age 69, of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation for Frances Jennen will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Elbow Lake, MN, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Marvin Westrom
Marvin Westrom, age 84 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Cottage Grove, MN. Memorial services for Marvin Westrom will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, MN,
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Two Car Accident in Morris on Monday 9-5-22
On Monday, September 5, at approximately 2:55 pm, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two–vehicle accident at the intersection of 7th Street and College Avenue in the City of Morris. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Richard Gimberlin, age 75, of Morris, MN, was eastbound on...
Valu Ford and Chrysler
Join the best of the best at Valu Ford & Chrysler in Morris! We are seeking a full-time automotive parts associate and a full-time experienced automotive technician to join our team! Enjoy a fast-paced, fun and professional work environment with excellent benefits including medical, dental, PTO, holidays, 401K with company match and more! Visit VALUFORD.COM slash employment to apply today– that’s V-A-L-U-F-O-R-D.com slash employment to apply today!
City of Morris Elections
The November general election will be approaching soon and concerning the City of Morris, Mayor Sheldon Giese will not be running for re-election. Filing for the postition of Mayor are Kim Gullickson, Kevin Wohlers, and Zachary Kroells. In the race for city council, incumbents Jeff Miller and Brian Solvie have...
Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event
Scott Jensen, a Chaska doctor who is the Republican nominee for governor, is scheduled to speak at a “global health freedom summit” in Alexandria on Oct. 1, joined by some of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world. Although Jensen has denied being anti-vaccine, as of earlier this year he wasn’t vaccinated and he […] The post Jensen to appear with all-star lineup of anti-vaxxers at Alexandria event appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
