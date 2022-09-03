The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.

