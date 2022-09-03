Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors to Discuss Code of Ordinances
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session Tuesday. The board will hold public hearings on an amendment to the code of ordinances regarding regulation of wastewater, and a plat review. The board will consider an agreement with CICS, a 28E agreement for emergency transport services, trail access policy, the satellite storage facility, a speed limit change on Cleveland St., changes to the permit application process, and an interagency fund transfer. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Approves First Reading of Parking, Referendum Ordinances
The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
kniakrls.com
48-Hour Challenge Raises More Than $166,000 for Scholarships
Central College’s Journey 48-Hour Challenge surpassed its goal of $135,000, raising more than $166,000 for students in August. From noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, 269 alumni, family and friends of Central contributed $166,787 to the college. The majority of the funds raised during the challenge are designated for the Journey Scholarship Fund. The 2022-23 goal is $1.7 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
kniakrls.com
Local Option Sales Tax Vote in One Week for Pella Residents
In one week, voters in Pella will decide to whether or not extend the current Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) first approved by voters in 2001 and extended in 2011, which is set to expire at the end of 2023. Currently, the total sales tax in Pella on...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Offers Next in Top Five Series Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of their “Top Five” series, featuring the Top Five Ways to Stay Positive in a Negative World later this month. The seminar will discuss how business owners and employees can feel confused, anxious, and isolated from the impact...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Extension Office Holding Class for Healthy Eating
The Warren County Extension Office is holding a seminar for adults who want to learn how to eat healthier and more efficiently, Healthy and Homemade: Veg Out! The class will review and practice strategies for using time, money, and skills wisely when you eat at home and dive into the benefits of vegetables and learn how to increase fruits and vegetables in your diet. The class will be Thursday, September 8th from 6:30 to 7:30pm. Registration is required, for more information click below.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Heal House
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Laurie Abernathy discussing Heal House of Indianola and Warren County. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
kniakrls.com
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
kniakrls.com
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
kniakrls.com
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Hosting October Visit Day
Simpson College is hosting a visit day in October for all potential incoming students and student-athletes. Question and answer sessions will be available with Simpson athletic coaches, performing arts professors, and from students to learn more about the life of a student at Simpson. Optional afternoon events will be available, such as visiting one-on-one with a coach or professor, and a tour of Simpson support staff and departments. The visit will take place on October 1st. For more information, click below.
Comments / 0