KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Damaged Property, Threatened Employee
An Ottumwa man was arrested after authorities say he damaged property at a local business and threatened an employee with a knife. Kevin Geovanny Laines, 21, has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court records say at 3:03 PM on September 3rd, Laines...
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Kelly Barnum, 54, of 3636 Kingman Blvd., Des Moines, was arrested for interference with official acts and issued citations for speeding, driving while suspended, no valid driver’s license and no insurance. Sept. 2, 2022. Seth Thompson, 33, of...
Iowa woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Cedar Rapids Man Sent Illicit Images to Minor
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after an investigation revealed he sent illicit pictures to a child in Ottumwa, according to police. 19-year-old Austin Jacob Kilberger faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor-cause to engage in act (Class C felony), enticing a minor under age 13-sexual exploitation (Class C felony), and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor 1st offense (aggravated misdemeanor).
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations
A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause. Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court. According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, […] The post Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Vanished QC: An Iowa paperboy remains missing 40 years later
One of the most recognizable cases of a missing person, sadly, in modern times involves a paperboy who disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 1982, in West Des Moines. He left home to begin his paper route when he vanished. John David Gosch, who was born Nov. 12, 1969, would be 52 […]
KCCI.com
Driver charged with intentionally running over a man in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police believe they've tracked down the driver who struck a man and then took off onSept. 1. Theodore Meyers is charged with willful injury and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Meyers intentionally ran over the victim in a parking lot...
KCCI.com
Two men charged in 23-year-old woman’s murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 23-year-old woman has died from a gunshot injury, according to Des Moines police. Police have ruled the death a homicide. According to police, the woman was treated late Monday night at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. She arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury....
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
agdaily.com
Meat thieves take $100,000 worth of pork from JBS plant in Iowa
Last week, thieves stole over $100,000 worth of pork products from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Police report that the thieves are still at large. According to Ottumwa Police Department’s news release, the department responded to a report on Sept. 1 at approximately 7 a.m. Initial investigations led the officers to believe that a tractor-trailer was stolen from JBS and used to steal another three truck rigs loaded with pork products for distribution.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Working to Identify Theft Suspects
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a two theft suspects. Police say the two are suspected of robbing a local retailer and were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ankeny Police at 515-289-5265 or by email at cwebster@ankenyiowa.gov. Ankeny Police ask anyone with information to reference case number 22-001741.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit
An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate. Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over […] The post Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Newton man says police wrongfully arrested him at traffic stop
NEWTON, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is demanding answers from the Newton Police Department after he says he was wrongfully detained by police in August. On Aug. 28, at around midnight, Tayvin Galanakis says he was nearing home with his high beam lights on. Galanakis says he was returning home from a friend's house. Body camera footage, in which Galanakis tells KCCI he obtained from the Newton Police Department, shows the officer pulling him over. In the video, the officer initially said it was because he was driving with his high beams on.
kniakrls.com
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
