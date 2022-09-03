Read full article on original website
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
Norwalk golfers, swimmers and volleyball in action today
The Norwalk volleyball team will return to action tonight, hosting Oskaloosa in a matchup of 1-0 Little Hawkeye Conference teams. The varsity match starts at 7:30 p.m. The Class 4A 15th-ranked Warriors bring a 7-3 overall record into the contest while the Indians – a state qualifier last year – have started off 6-3.
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
PCM Teams Race in Williamsburg
The PCM cross country teams competed at the Williamsburg Invitational Tuesday night. Coach Eric Karr’s team was 11th in the boys’ team standings with 291 points. Coby DeRaad, a freshman, was the varsity leader in 35th place in 20:34. The rest of the varsity lineup consisted of Carson...
Pleasantville, Twin Cedars, and Melcher Dallas XC Teams Compete at Central Decatur
The Pleasantville, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas cross country squads traveled to Leon Tuesday to run in the Central Decatur XC Invitational. The Trojans girls team came in third place, while the boys team finished in 5th place, and Twin Cedars and Melcher-Dallas didn’t have enough runners to place as a team.
Norwalk boys golf 2nd at Ottumwa; Warrior volleyball team outlasts Osky in five
A second-place finish in boys golf and a five-set volleyball win highlighted a successful Tuesday for Norwalk Community athletics. The Norwalk boys golf team placed second out of eight teams in the Ottumwa Invitational, shooting a 323 at the Ottumwa Country Club. Indianola took first with a 297. Kasey Ludlow...
Knoxville Cross Country Runs At Grinnell; Volleyball Falls At Davis County
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads ran in their toughest meet of the season so far at Grinnell on Tuesday. The Panther boys came away with a 9th place finish led by Isaac Rankin, who placed 9th individually in a time of 17:08. The girls placed 8th with Natalie Collins leading the way with a 23rd place finish in 22:58. The Panthers have the rest of the week off before heading to Oskaloosa next Tuesday.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Pella City Council Approves First Reading of Parking, Referendum Ordinances
The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Drought Worsening in South Central Iowa
While several rounds of showers and thunderstorms impacted the area at the end of August, most of it was not enough to significantly impact drought conditions locally. According to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor Report, all of Marion County is now rated as severe and most of Warren County is also under that tier, with dry conditions worsening to the south and east of the region. Severe drought is now also impacting all of Mahaska, Lucas, and Monroe Counties.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Sandholdt
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt as we discuss a lot of safety issues. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Making Changes
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is undergoing some changes. They are no longer at the Dixie Gebhardt House, and are working to find a new space. Due to the change in location, all mail should be sent to P.O. Box 711, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Executive Director Emma Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News that she is working remotely, and can be contacted via email at director@knoxvilleiachamber.com or by phone at 641-828-7555.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
