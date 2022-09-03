Read full article on original website
Indianola High School Musical Picked for Positive Message
The Indianola High School spring musical will be The Addams Family, after a series of viral videos showed the selection process. Director Myles Finn tells KNIA News one of the reasons he picked the Addams Family was the fantastic message it sends. “You look at the Addams Family and it...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Musical Announcement Goes Viral
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola High School Musical Director Myles Finn about announcing the spring musical, and the impacts of a viral video. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Simpson College Hosting October Visit Day
Simpson College is hosting a visit day in October for all potential incoming students and student-athletes. Question and answer sessions will be available with Simpson athletic coaches, performing arts professors, and from students to learn more about the life of a student at Simpson. Optional afternoon events will be available, such as visiting one-on-one with a coach or professor, and a tour of Simpson support staff and departments. The visit will take place on October 1st. For more information, click below.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale Knoxville Volleyball – September 7, 2022
There are a lot of expectations for the Knoxville Volleyball Squad this fall. Two of the players who figure into the rotation on offense and defense are Brittany Bacorn and Ella Breazeale. They sat down with Derek Cardwell to talk about the early part of the season, and what makes it fun to play volleyball for Knoxville on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Pleasantville East School Meeting is Set
A group of Pleasantville citizens is working to save the old East Elementary School. Susan Tinder, who is with Friends of East Elementary School in Pleasantville, tells KNIA/KRLS News that on September 24 a community meeting will be held to inform Pleasantville residents what the group is proposing to do for the school and playground.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Michaela Bigouette, Marion County Treasurer as we talk about property taxes. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Knights of Columbus 24th Annual Campaign Wrapped Up with Telethon
The Knights of Columbus in Pella wrapped up the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities with their 3rd annual telethon event last week. Several performers and interviews with those impacted by the fundraiser gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the local Knights of Columbus group were calling on businesses and other individuals to raise money for the Pella and Pella Christian Special Education departments, Christian Opportunity Center, 818 Forward with Faith, and the Iowa Special Olympics. Michael Fries says the telethon has grown to include many who benefit from the annual campaign — and this year, raised just over $30,000.
Norwalk golfers, swimmers and volleyball in action today
The Norwalk volleyball team will return to action tonight, hosting Oskaloosa in a matchup of 1-0 Little Hawkeye Conference teams. The varsity match starts at 7:30 p.m. The Class 4A 15th-ranked Warriors bring a 7-3 overall record into the contest while the Indians – a state qualifier last year – have started off 6-3.
Marcella Kain
A funeral service for Marcella Kain, age 96 of Runnells, will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Prairie City Church of the Brethren. The family will greet friends following the burial at the church. Memorials may be made out to the Percy Fair, Runnells Senior Center, Pleasant Hill Church, Prairie City Church of the Brethren or Taylor House in Des Moines. Condolences for the family may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
RVTV Returns to Monroe Today
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa this week, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors today from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
Iowa Orchard opens for the season
GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has about 20,000 trees and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the...
Indianola School District Informational Meeting on Bond Tomorrow
The fourth and final Indianola School District Public Informational Meeting held on the upcoming bond issue on September 13th is tomorrow, allowing the public to ask questions to district officials about the plans for Indianola High School, finances, and timelines. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News while many are curious...
DMACC Board of Trustees Appoints Athene USA Executive Angela Jackson as New Member
· DMACC Board of Trustees unanimously approves Angela Jackson’s appointment. · Jackson is on the leadership team at Athene, one of America’s leading financial service companies, based in West Des Moines. · She replaces retiring manufacturing executive Fred Buie, who served 13 years on the DMACC...
48-Hour Challenge Raises More Than $166,000 for Scholarships
Central College’s Journey 48-Hour Challenge surpassed its goal of $135,000, raising more than $166,000 for students in August. From noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, 269 alumni, family and friends of Central contributed $166,787 to the college. The majority of the funds raised during the challenge are designated for the Journey Scholarship Fund. The 2022-23 goal is $1.7 million.
Comments