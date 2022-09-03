Read full article on original website
48-Hour Challenge Raises More Than $166,000 for Scholarships
Central College’s Journey 48-Hour Challenge surpassed its goal of $135,000, raising more than $166,000 for students in August. From noon Tuesday, Aug. 23, to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, 269 alumni, family and friends of Central contributed $166,787 to the college. The majority of the funds raised during the challenge are designated for the Journey Scholarship Fund. The 2022-23 goal is $1.7 million.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Indianola High School Musical Picked for Positive Message
The Indianola High School spring musical will be The Addams Family, after a series of viral videos showed the selection process. Director Myles Finn tells KNIA News one of the reasons he picked the Addams Family was the fantastic message it sends. “You look at the Addams Family and it...
Marcella Kain
A funeral service for Marcella Kain, age 96 of Runnells, will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Prairie City Church of the Brethren. The family will greet friends following the burial at the church. Memorials may be made out to the Percy Fair, Runnells Senior Center, Pleasant Hill Church, Prairie City Church of the Brethren or Taylor House in Des Moines. Condolences for the family may be left at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
DeJear Stops in Pella Tuesday, in Knoxville Today
Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear made multiple stops in Pella Tuesday. She held public events at Smokey Row and Central College, and also visited with local business owners and the Career Academy of Pella. AUDIO FROM SMOKEY ROW VISIT:. In Knoxville, she will make a public appearance today from...
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
Simpson College Hosting October Visit Day
Simpson College is hosting a visit day in October for all potential incoming students and student-athletes. Question and answer sessions will be available with Simpson athletic coaches, performing arts professors, and from students to learn more about the life of a student at Simpson. Optional afternoon events will be available, such as visiting one-on-one with a coach or professor, and a tour of Simpson support staff and departments. The visit will take place on October 1st. For more information, click below.
Let’s Talk Pella – Knights of Columbus Fundraiser
Cindy Hines with 818 Forward with Faith and Marilyn Thomas with Christian Opportunity Center discuss the 24th Annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. The Pella Knights of Columbus are still accepting online donations at this link and those through Venmo @PellaKofC12334, and checks written to the Knights of Columbus and mailed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Pella Volleyball, Cross Country Sweep Tuesday Competitions
It was a strong Tuesday for the fall sports teams at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team swept Newton 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-19), while the ranked cross country teams won both races at the Grinnell Invitational. At their home gym, Pella was able to bounce back from a...
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
Norwalk golfers, swimmers and volleyball in action today
The Norwalk volleyball team will return to action tonight, hosting Oskaloosa in a matchup of 1-0 Little Hawkeye Conference teams. The varsity match starts at 7:30 p.m. The Class 4A 15th-ranked Warriors bring a 7-3 overall record into the contest while the Indians – a state qualifier last year – have started off 6-3.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Steven Watson and Randy Nicholson
Our guest today on Lets Talk Knoxville were Steven Watson and Randy Nicholson as we discuss the Indiana Township Fire Department’s fundraiser. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Michaela Bigouette, Marion County Treasurer as we talk about property taxes. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
