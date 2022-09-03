Read full article on original website
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Pleasantville East School Meeting is Set
A group of Pleasantville citizens is working to save the old East Elementary School. Susan Tinder, who is with Friends of East Elementary School in Pleasantville, tells KNIA/KRLS News that on September 24 a community meeting will be held to inform Pleasantville residents what the group is proposing to do for the school and playground.
IN DEPTH: East Elementary Pleasantville
A group of engaged citizens is trying to save a historic building. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Susan Tinder, Jackie Crone, Marilyn Hayes, and Russell Hayes with the Friends of East Elementary, Pleasantville, Iowa. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
DeJear Stops in Pella Tuesday, in Knoxville Today
Democratic Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear made multiple stops in Pella Tuesday. She held public events at Smokey Row and Central College, and also visited with local business owners and the Career Academy of Pella. AUDIO FROM SMOKEY ROW VISIT:. In Knoxville, she will make a public appearance today from...
Indianola City Council Votes Against Stop Sign and Iowa and N 9th
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council reviewed a traffic study for the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North 9th Street, which the street department stated the intersection did not meet the standards to require a four-way stop. The council voted on putting a stop sign at the intersection, which was defeated in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Heather Hulen, John Parker, Ron Dalby, and Gwen Schroder voting against, and Christina Beach and Steve Richardson in favor of.
Indianola Boys Golf, Volleyball in Action Today
The Indianola boys golf team and Indianola volleyball teams return to action today after the Labor Day holiday. The golf squad heads to Ottumwa to continue competition after several top finishes last week. Head coach Anthony Gallagher tells KNIA Sports the team has been improving over the first couple weeks of the season, and there are new players stepping up each meet which means the athletes push each other every day. Action starts today at noon.
DeJear to Visit Pella Today, Knoxville Wednesday
Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will be in Marion County for events in Pella Tuesday, September 6 and Knoxville Wednesday, September 7. DeJear will be holding both public and private events in each community. In Pella she will be touring downtown businesses in the morning, and meeting supporters at...
Pella City Council Approves First Reading of Parking, Referendum Ordinances
The Pella City Council had three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting Tuesday. The council rejected bids for Fiber Transport West improvements to Indianola due to an issue with a lack of a mandatory bond/security, and will instead go back out to contractors with a different contract package. The council approved the first reading of an ordinance to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor to allow time for a development plan to be established and for necessary zoning changes. Second readings for both will be held September 20th.
Indianola School District Informational Meeting on Bond Tomorrow
The fourth and final Indianola School District Public Informational Meeting held on the upcoming bond issue on September 13th is tomorrow, allowing the public to ask questions to district officials about the plans for Indianola High School, finances, and timelines. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News while many are curious...
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Ditch Work on Pleasant Street Around Graceland Cemetery
There’s a ditch construction project in Knoxville on West Pleasant across from Graceland Cemetery. Tyler Christian, Marion County Engineer tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It’s a project that started about six years ago at the time the Federal Government still owned the property. We’ve had a number of erosion issues in that ditch. The soil would plug up the ditch and the next heavy rain would erode it into the shoulder along the highway.”
Lehman is Charged in Stabbing Incident
James Alan Lehman, 45, of Knoxville was charged with Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury for an incident occurring September 5, 2022 in the area of the BP Car Wash. Officers discovered a 21-year-old male had suffered a hand wound from an attacker who used a knife. Witnesses told police the victim was unarmed.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
RVTV Returns to Monroe Today
RVTV is making its return to central Iowa this week, and Monroe is one of the stops on the event celebrating CyHawk week. Monroe is hosting free entertainment and food vendors today from noon to 10 p.m. on the square. Performances include Patty Richards country, a car show, dance performances, knockerball, and the band Standing Hampton.
Pella FFA Hosting Tractor Ride
The Pella FFA is bringing back an annual tradition this month. The annual tractor ride will be held on Saturday, September 17th, with up to 50 tractor drivers and 20 hay rack riders participating. All proceeds benefit the Gary Van Kooten Memorial Tractor Restoration Project. Registration begins on the 17th at 9 a.m., with the ride from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Career Academy of Pella. Several stops are scheduled, including the Sully Locker, LJ Maasdam’s Wagon Wheel Sculpture, Zip’N in Lynnville, Peoria Christian School, and back to Pella. Registration costs $40 for the first 50 tractors, with half price for current and incoming FFA members — and $15 to ride a hay rack, with children 7 and under riding for free. Those with questions should contact Luke Van Essen at lukevane23@pellaschools.org or Jacob Bowers at 319-361-8154.
Satellite Voting for Indianola Bond Issue Friday at Admin Building
Indianola residents who wish to vote early in the upcoming bond issue for improvements to Indianola High School may do so this Friday at the District Administration Building, which is serving as a special satellite voting office. Warren County Auditor Traci Vanderlinden tells KNIA News you may register to vote on site, and if you can’t make it to the Friday satellite office, you can vote early at the Auditor’s Office or vote at the American Legion on election day next Tuesday. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
DeJear Appearing at Local Events
Deidre DeJear, who is running for Governor of Iowa as a Democrat, will meet with voters at events in the Marion County cities of Pella and Knoxville this week. DeJear will be joined at some events by local candidates for the Iowa Legislature, including Tyler Stewart, Lisa Fleishman, and Joe Kerner. In addition to the public events listed below, DeJear will meet privately with leaders in industry, business, education, health care and emergency services. This tour is organized by the Marion County Democrats in partnership with the DeJear for Iowa campaign.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jason Sandholdt
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt as we discuss a lot of safety issues. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Volleyball, Cross Country Sweep Tuesday Competitions
It was a strong Tuesday for the fall sports teams at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team swept Newton 3-0 (27-25, 25-20, 25-19), while the ranked cross country teams won both races at the Grinnell Invitational. At their home gym, Pella was able to bounce back from a...
