This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
IMPD locates once missing 77-year-old man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has safely located Dalton George, 77. George was reported missing on Wednesday after being last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road.
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
WISH-TV
Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
abc57.com
Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A child's body found in a pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home. Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday the body is that of Fiedwenya Fiefe, who went missing Thursday.
IUPUI trying to identify man stealing from Health Science Building
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. The man is accused of entering the construction site at the Health Science Building, located at 1050 Wishard Blvd., on Aug. 17. Once inside, police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire. There...
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West.
Danville police requesting volunteers to aid in search for missing man
The Danville Police Department, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Fire Department are asking for the community’s help.
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was […]
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
Shelby Co. deputy dies in crash on I-74 in Shelby County
An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.
wfft.com
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
Family offers $25,000 reward for info leading to arrest in teenager’s homicide
INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell. Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on the city’s near east side. In […]
WIBC.com
IMPD Uses Drones, K-9s in Search for Shooting Suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
