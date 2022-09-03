ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Coroner releases cause of death for father, 3 kids found in south Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father was intoxicated when he and his three children drowned in a south Indianapolis pond, the coroner's office reported Wednesday. Kyle Moorman's body was found in a pond near Bluff Road and Troy Avenue on July 12. A short time later, the bodies of his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were found submerged in his vehicle.
Coroner: Body found in Indiana pond is that of missing girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A child's body found in a pond has been identified as that of a 4-year-old girl who vanished last week after she wandered away from her home. Hendricks County Coroner Rick Morphew said Monday the body is that of Fiedwenya Fiefe, who went missing Thursday.
Mooreland woman killed in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Mooreland woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Fulton County. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at SR 14 and CR 1100 West in Fulton County, state police said. Investigators say 81-year-old Madonna Mawk was driving east on SR 14 when she hit the driver's side fuel tank of a semi-tractor while she turned north onto CR 1100 West.
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
IMPD Mounted Patrol needs donations for new horse barn

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD's mounted patrol has been headquartered on the near west side of Indianapolis for the past 17 years, but they've never had a permanent location. At the end of the year, the property agreement there will expire, and they'll be forced to move. "The city sold this...
New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
IMPD Uses Drones, K-9s in Search for Shooting Suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
