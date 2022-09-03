Read full article on original website
Jacques Villeneuve to test Alpine F1 car at Monza
It will be the first time that the 51-year-old has driven a near-contemporary F1 car since his last race with BMW Sauber at Hockenheim in 2006. The chance came about through his relationship with broadcaster Canal+, and is part of a 25th anniversary celebration of his world championship title, achieved with a Renault-powered Williams in 1997.
Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP
Lando Norris expects his McLaren Formula 1 team to have a “difficult weekend” at the Italian Grand Prix just one year on from its spectacular 2021 performance. Last season Daniel Ricciardo led Norris home in an unexpected 1-2 finish, helped by the Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton colliding and taking each other out of the race.
F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers, says Wolff
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was left furious after Mercedes elected to keep him out on old mediums at the late safety car in Zandvoort, which left him exposed to Max Verstappen behind him who had stopped for fresh softs.
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen scored his 10th victory of the season at Zandvoort on Sunday after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final safety car restart using fresh tyres.
Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart
The Mercedes driver had looked on course to challenge Max Verstappen for victory at Zandvoort after a strong run through much of the race, but the events were turned on their head by late VSC and safety car periods. For the latter, Red Bull had elected to sacrifice track position...
2023 BMW M2 teased ahead of 11 October official debut
Next month will mark the beginning of the end for BMW M's cars powered solely by combustion engines as the new M2 (G87) will be the final model from the performance division to do away with electrification. Teased extensively in recent months, the sports coupe has returned in a new official preview depicting a high-end version with M Performance Parts. Notable upgrades include the rear wing, centre-mounted exhaust tips, and bronze 1000M wheels.
Report: Three Tesla Semis Spotted Together
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR debuts: Road-legal track toy with canopy and Audi power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a number plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fibre monocoque.
2023 Nissan X-Trail debuts in Europe as electrified Rogue
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the US back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.
Elettracker is an electric moped disguised as a board track racer
Designer Giacomo Galbiati is the man behind GDesign, and has previously worked on projects with Moto Guzzi. He resides in northern Italy close to Lake Como. However, his most recent creation aims to leave the realm of traditional motorcycles and enter the incredibly lucrative world of electric mobility, but with a twist. He's calling it the Elettracker, and it's a contemporary machine that draws design cues from bygone times.
UK drag race: Suzuki Hayabusa vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S
The Suzuki Hayabusa and drag racing go together like heirloom tomatoes and the height of summer. You pretty much can’t have one without the other. Much like taking a bite out of a perfect tomato at the peak of ripeness, the Hayabusa is utterly resplendent on its throne at an awful lot of drag racing events. In a skilled rider’s hands, it’s a great drag bike—but is it better than an all-wheel-drive Porsche 911 Turbo S?
2023 AMG GT Coupe spied with V8 rumble at the Nurburgring
Emissions regulations are getting tougher – especially in the EU – but Mercedes crunched the fleet numbers and figured out the AMG GT Coupe can keep its throaty V8 engine. Much like its SL 55 and 63 roadster siblings, the version with the fixed metal roof will have a twin-turbo 4.0-litre unit with nearly 600 bhp. With the SL being a grand tourer and the GT a more focused sports car, expect the latter to prioritise performance over comfort.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire joins world's most expensive cars at drag strip
With an €11 million (around £7.8 million then) price tag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the most expensive new car when it was launched in 2019 – before it was dethroned by Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in 2021. Apart from being reserved for the one percent of...
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
BMW M5 Touring E61 hits 205 mph with ease in top speed run
The BMW M5 in all its generations is a rocket on wheels. We are seriously uncertain about which our favourite generation of the performance vehicle is but we know for sure the E61 family is among the best vehicles ever created. We love to see it in action and today we are happy to share a new video with the mighty M5 E61.
2024 BMW M5 spied with production headlights, thinner camouflage
In early June, BMW M workshop manager Hans Rahn revealed the next M5 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on the S68 engine. This twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 is already available in the facelifted X7 and the new 7 Series, with the production-ready XM to follow before the year’s end. As a reminder the super saloon will be a PHEV, a prototype has been spotted up close with "Electrified Vehicle" stickers on its front doors and rear bumper.
Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
The McLaren driver is being replaced by Piastri for 2023, after the youngster was grabbed by the Woking-based squad from the grasps of Alpine. Piastri's signing came ahead of McLaren agreeing on a contract termination with Ricciardo, meaning he would not see out the third and final year of his original deal.
UK: Citroen My Ami Tonic is a funky take on electric microcar
Whilst not widely available globally, the Citroen Ami is one of our favourite new vehicles. It is a cute fully electric microcar that can be driven by 14-year-olds without driving licenses in some European countries. It is now ready to be launched in the United Kingdom and there’s a new special edition model to celebrate the market launch in the UK.
Lucid Air with metal roof teased on production line
Lucid Air Pure is the name of the most affordable version of the premium electric saloon, and one of the features it will do without in the name of affordability is the full glass roof. All Airs sold so far have had the glass roof, but Lucid recently shared a photo showing an Air on the assembly line at its factory with the metal roof, suggesting that it has already begun production of this body style.
