Fall Is Here! Ready Coffee Introduces Their 2022 Fall Menu

Happy September! You know what this means though, right?. It's officially Fall in The Hudson Valley. Listen, I don't care if the calendar says that September 22nd, 2022 is the First Day of Autumn. According to me and other fall lovers, we can start to celebrate. Plus, the National Weather Service in Albany said September 1st is "meteorological fall."
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State

There are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York and here in Upstate. We are pretty lucky when it comes to all things fall. Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Fall is harvest season for pumpkins and other hard-shelled winter squash plants and vegetables like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squashes.
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?

It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
Stewart’s New Milk Flavor is Turning Heads

If you live in Upstate New York then you know all about Stewart's Shops. They may be known best for their delicious ice cream and milk made by New York farmers. You can't go wrong with any of their dairy products. Stewart's Shops is well known for shaking things up...
These Are The Strongest Tornados To Ever Touch Down In New York State

Generally, tornadoes aren't a common occurrence in New York state. Lately in Central New York and Upstate, they feel common, but overall, they really aren't that common. Tornados do still happen. With that, we have seen a few major tornadoes in New York since the 1970s. New York state has been pretty lucky on the fact that it has never seen an EF5 tornado. An EF5 is the strongest and most violent tornadoes, with wind speeds greater than 200 miles per hour. New York has seen a few F4 tornadoes, however.
Could It Snow Before Halloween in New York?

It has happened and it actually happened not too many years ago. I am sure you can all remember back to the snowstorm we got in the Fall of 2011 right before Halloween. If I am not mistaken I believe it happened in 2012 as well. Snow before Thanksgiving can...
New York Tops List of Skiing Destinations in the Nation

When you think of skiing you think of Vermont, Colorado and New Hampshire but New York is actually the king of the slopes. I was shocked to find out that New York tops the list of skiing destinations in the United States. I probably shouldn't be too surprised, since so many New Yorkers I know love to hit the slopes every winter.
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

