digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis is right – disabled people are more than tokens
EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis is weary of playing the "token deaf character", which shouldn't be a revolutionary statement. In her landmark Alternative McTaggart speech at the Edinburgh TV Festival, she warned that the TV industry needs more realistic storylines for disabled people. After all, being disabled is a complex, nuanced...
digitalspy.com
Question of Sport loses millions of viewers after Sue Barker is replaced by Paddy McGuinness
The BBC sports quiz show was fronted by Sue, 66, from 1997 until last year when she was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, 49, with audience numbers dropping to an average of 850,000 this series, according to The Sun. One episode on August 19 peaked at 750,000, with the programme being...
digitalspy.com
Four more missing BBC programmes found.
Thats TV have acquired some lost Till Death Us Do Part episodes from over 50 years ago. This was once said to be the Queens favourite TV programme. I wonder if she'll be watching it on the Sky+ box that she has in her private sitting room. Nothing new has...
digitalspy.com
EE - The mystery surrounding Phase 2
When the new set was announced we were informed that there would be two phases. Phase 2 - Knocking down the existing set and building new areas of Walford on the back lot. The often complained about 87 Million was to cover all of the set development. Not just phase 1.
digitalspy.com
BBC 4 HD and CBeebies HD appear to be live finally on PSB 3
They are there on PSB 3, live video for CBeebies HD, and likely the same for BBC 4 HD after 7pm tonight (and not the holding caption that's been there since June 29th) Confirmed CBeebies HD live on Mendip. Posts: 15,508. Forum Member. ✭✭. 06/09/22 - 17:48 #4. Although oddly...
Every time Meghan Markle talked about herself in her keynote speech to One World Summit in Manchester
Meghan Markle was accused of focusing too much on herself in a speech to the One Young World summit in Manchester last night. One royal expert said it 'felt a bit flat because it was very, very self-centred'. In the video below, MailOnline tallies how often she talked about herself...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
Banijay Kids & Family Buys ‘Ivy + Bean’ Producer Kindle Entertainment & ‘Tear Along The Dotted Line’ Firm Movimenti Production
Banijay Kids & Family has bought UK drama specialist Kindle Entertainment and Italian animation firm Movimenti Production. The deals bring the total number of production within Banijay’s youth-focused arm across France, the UK and Italy to six, sitting alongside distribution, marketing and licencing arm, Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution. Based in London, the female-led Kindle Entertainment is behind premium YA and family dramas such as Sky limited series Little Darlings and Netflix teen mystery The A List. It has also just launched trilogy of Ivy + Bean family films on the streamer, starring the likes of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Lynch. Lionsgate had owned a...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon viewers spot major CGI error
House of the Dragon episode three spoilers follow. Eagle-eyed House of the Dragon fans have noticed the show's first CGI error, three episodes into the series. As viewers know, King Viserys is suffering from an infection which is eating away at his flesh. In episode three, which takes place two years after the previous instalment, the King's illness has clearly progressed causing him to be missing two fingers on his hand.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink lands next movie role
Sadie Sink is on a roll right now. She was one of the main players in the latest season of Stranger Things, and has a major role in Brendan Fraser's big comeback film The Whale, which received rapturous applause at the Venice Film Festival. Now, it is being reported by...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Nightmare Before Christmas director's Netflix movie with Jordan Peele
Netflix has dropped a spooktacular first look at The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick's new movie with Nope's Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild, which also reunites Peele with Keegan Michael-Key following their successful comedy partnership, is certainly giving us 'This Is Halloween' vibes in its first trailer. The animated...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
digitalspy.com
First look at Jodie Comer in new movie with Benedict Cumberbatch
The first look at Jodie Comer's new film The End We Start From has been unveiled. Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter, the film is being directed by BAFTA winner Mahalia Belo and written by Succession's Alice Birch. Benedict Cumberbatch, previously revealed to be an...
digitalspy.com
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
