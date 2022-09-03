5 Shows Like ‘Black Bird’ to Add to Your Watchlist

The true-crime genre is wildly popular thanks to its ability to blend fiction with actual events. Black Bird is one of the latest additions to the catalog. The Apple TV+ true-crime series is based on the memoir In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption . Black Bird follows former football star James “Jimmy” Keene, serving a 10-year sentence for drug dealing. He cooperates with the FBI to draw a confession out of Larry Hall, a convicted serial killer, in exchange for a shorter prison sentence. Will the mission succeed?

If you finished watching all six episodes of the gripping series and want more true-crime action , check out these shows like Black Bird .

Taron Egerton in ‘Black Bird’ on Apple TV+ | Apple Inc.

‘Mindhunter’ (2017–2019)

Mindhunter follows a similar theme of digging into the minds of serial killers to understand their crimes. Set in the 1970s, the action revolves around two FBI agents — Holden Ford and Bill Tench, compelling played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany — tasked with unraveling violent criminals’ motivations. The series is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit .

The themes of investigations, crime, legal confessions, and serial killers make Black Bird quite similar to Mindhunter . It also boasts nearly perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores, so it’s worth watching.

Catch the series on Netflix .

‘Hannibal’ (2013–2015)

Hannibal revolves around Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), an FBI special investigator, and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a forensic scientist/serial killer. The former’s suspicion of the latter grows, and he must do whatever it takes to prove Lecter’s evil deeds and bring him to justice. The shows draw inspiration from characters and elements in Thomas Harris’ iconic novels Red Dragon , Hannibal , and Hannibal Rising .

Besides sharing the serial killer theme with Black Bird , Will has a relationship similar to that of Hall and Jimmy in Black Bird .

You can watch Hannibal on Hulu.

‘Marcella’ (2016–present)

Marcella is a British detective series that follows a former investigator who has fallen into a life of mediocrity. After a 12-year hiatus, Marcella ( Anna Friel ) rejoins the Met’s Murder Squad to get to the bottom of a serial murder case using leads from suspects and victims.

Like Black Bird , Marcella involves detectives working to solve crimes by leveraging their expertise and investigative skills to extract information from criminals.

Created by Hans Rosenfeldt ( The Bridge ) and Nicola Larder, the show is streaming on Netflix .

‘The Fall’ (2013–2016)

This intriguing crime drama focuses on Paul Spector ( Jamie Dornan ), a serial killer who preys on victims in Belfast, and Stella Gibson ( Gillian Anderson ), a detective determined to catch him before he murders again. Though the two characters appear entirely different concerning their motives and agenda, their complexity makes them quite similar.

The antagonizing nature of Spector and Gibson can be juxtaposed with that of Jimmy and Larry in Black Bird . If that excites you, check out The Fall Netflix.

‘The Following’ (2013–2015)

The Following is a crime thriller centering on Ryan Hardy ( Kevin Bacon ), a retired FBI agent called back to duty to hunt fugitive Joe Carroll ( James Purefoy ). The convicted serial killer was on death row for murdering and mutilating 14 women, but he escaped with 14 other inmates ready to commit more crimes for him.

The Following draws parallels with Black Bird through its theme of serial killers versus law enforcement agents tasked with bringing criminals to justice.

Watch the show on Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu Movie.

