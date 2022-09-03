SoMD Week in Review for August 27-September 2, 2022

Calvert County:

Artsfest ’22 Performance and Fine Arts Festival : 30th annual celebration of visual and performing arts brings art, music, food & fun to Solomons, Maryland.

Stephen Pereira Appointed Calvert’s Director of Technology Services : The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pereira as the county government director of the Department of Technology Services.

CalvertHealth to host Annual Breast Cancer 5K : CalvertHealth will hold its annual Breast Cancer 5K on Saturday, October 1, in beautiful Solomons Island to benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. The center was the first multidisciplinary breast center in Southern Maryland and now celebrates more than 12 years of serving the community.

Charles County:

A Charles County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer has Pleaded Guilty to a Misdemeanor Charge : On August 31, NiJee Pierre McWillis , a Charles County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. In May, McWillis was indicted on two misdemeanor charges: misconduct in office and unauthorized access to computers and related material.

Southern Marylander House Hunting after $100,000 FAST PLAY Win : A White Plains resident who loves to play Mega Millions and Powerball has a new fondness for FAST PLAY games. He just won a $100,000 top prize on a FAST PLAY Towering 10s ticket.

Waldorf native serves aboard Navy’s newest warship : Ensign Lee Adrian Tengco, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, serves aboard the Navy’s newest warship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia. USS Fort Lauderdale, an amphibious transport dock ship, was commissioned July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

St. Mary’s County:

Public Invited to Sheriff Somerville Road Dedication Ceremony : Sheriff Tim Cameron, the St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff, the Maryland State Highway Administration, and the St. Mary’s County State Delegation proudly invite the public to a road naming ceremony in honor of Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr.

Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team Responds to Mental Health Calls : September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Officers often interact with citizens experiencing a mental health crisis, some of who are despondent and actively trying to hurt themselves. While police have basic mental health training, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office now has additional resources to assist those in crisis.

VIDEO: Leonardtown is celebrating the 9th Anniversary of being named an Arts & Entertainment District : September marks the 9 th Anniversary of Leonardtown receiving its designation as an Arts & Entertainment District. It holds the honor of being the only A&E District in Southern Maryland. The Town will mark the anniversary with a series of exciting events and happenings throughout the entire month of September including concerts, art shows, sidewalk art, Plein air events, and much more!

State of Maryland/Regional:

MD Civil Rights Group: Hate-Crime Alert System Provides Hope : As Maryland’s “Emmett Till Alerts” system goes into effect, civil-rights leaders are expressing optimism about getting a handle on hate-crime incidents around the state.

MDSE Announces New MD Rebuilds Grant Program to Strengthen and expand MD Early Childhood Education : Maryland Rebuilds Provides $193 Million Investment to Address and Overcome Impact of Pandemic on Child Care, Early Childhood Education, and School Readiness

MTA to Host Chesapeake Bay Crossing Tier 2 NEPA Study Open Houses in September : The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will host three Open House events in September for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10, 2022.