ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Department of Health releases human monkeypox vaccination pre-registration system

By Maryland Department of Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnSa2_0hgjryMe00

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today released the Maryland Statewide Human Monkeypox (MPX) Vaccination Pre-Registration System enabling Marylanders to sign up to be notified when an MPX vaccine opportunity becomes available.

“This pre-registration system is another step to ensure that Marylanders can access the tools to stay protected from human monkeypox,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Keeping impacted residents healthy and safe remain our top priority.”

The new vaccine pre-registration system will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People who register through the system and are determined to be eligible for the vaccine will receive an email invitation to make an appointment through their local health department.

To date, Maryland has received 14,539 vials of JYNNEOS vaccine from the federal government. MDH has worked closely with local health departments to implement intradermal injections, meaning three to five doses from each vial. Those vaccines are available to any eligible individual in any jurisdiction. The pre-registration system continues MDH and local health department efforts to provide easier access for eligible Marylanders to opt-in and mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

The vaccination pre-registration system is intended for Maryland residents who meet one of the following criteria:

  • Self-identified close contact of a person with MPX
  • An impacted community member with potential MPX exposures in the prior 2 weeks

Vaccinations to prevent MPX disease are free. Pre-registration is for the first MPX vaccine dose only. Subsequent doses will be coordinated for each individual by the first dose provider.

MDH urges interested Maryland residents to still pre-register even if they do not meet the current vaccination eligibility criteria . If eligibility expands, people who have already pre-registered will be notified of available appointments.

Anyone who has monkeypox symptoms should contact their health care provider.  People without a provider or insurance should contact their local health department.

For additional monkeypox resources, including fact sheets and FAQs, visit health.maryland.gov/monkeypox .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of New COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that state health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and the CDC. As part of the state’s COVIDReady plan, Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This new bivalent booster shot […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Temporary Closure of St. Mary’s Health Hub Operations September 8

LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 7, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced the temporary closure of operations at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on that date at the main office in Leonardtown. Normal operations at […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Students #MDReadytoLearn as Local Education Agencies Begin 2022-23 School Year

BALTIMORE, MD (September 6, 2022) – With the opening of local education agencies (LEAs) in Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Wicomico, and Worcester counties today, all Maryland public schools have officially launched the start of the 2022-23 school year. Together with the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, LEAs are embracing this time of education transformation in […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

ONE MORE LIGHT Inaugural Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Walk to take place at Jefferson Patterson Park

Suicide is a troubling public health problem that has a devastating and lasting impact on families and communities.  Each suicide victim has a name, each victim matters, each victim leaves an indelible mark. It is estimated that an average of 530 people die by suicide every year in Maryland. Suicide may often be prevented, and […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Announce More Than $400,000 for Firefighters in Southern Maryland

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) announced $400,571.41 in federal funding for Maryland firefighters and first responders in Southern Maryland. The funding will directly impact fire departments, State Fire Training Academies, and nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations to enhance their response capabilities and ability […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application Process for Mobile, Facility Sports Wagering Licenses Begins Today

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) today opened the application process for mobile and Class B facility sports wagering licenses. All businesses and individuals who wish to pursue licenses have 45 days to submit their applications. The applications and additional information are available at swarc.org/applications. In July, SWARC published drafts of its applications and the […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#The Maryland Statewide#Marylanders#Mpx#Mdh#Jynneos
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay

On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT releases record $19.9 billion draft six-year capital budget plan

HANOVER, MD (September 1, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) today released its Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for fiscal years 2023 to 2028, outlining a record $19.9 billion six-year investment to replace and repair aging infrastructure, expand transit opportunities, assist Maryland’s economic recovery and preserve and expand the state’s transportation network. The Draft FY 2023-2028 […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDEM Reminds You September is National and Maryland Preparedness Month

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (August 29, 2022) — September is National and Maryland Preparedness Month and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) asks all Marylanders and visitors to the State to be prepared for all emergencies. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with peak season occurring between mid-August and late October.  “Preparedness […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: Apprenticeship participation at an all-time high

(The Center Square) – Maryland has reached a new milestone in workforce development. With the highest participation in state history, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said the state now has 12,000 registered apprentices enrolled and working in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships,” […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Proclaims September as 4th Annual International Underground Railroad Month

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The month acknowledges the significance of the Underground Railroad, and all those involved, for its contribution to the eradication of slavery in the United States and as a cornerstone for the more comprehensive civil rights movement that followed. Maryland […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks the beginning of the fall hunting season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sheriff warns Off-road Vehicles Prohibited on Roadways, Private Property

Summer is coming to an end, but there is still plenty of warm weather left and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive complaints of people illegally operating unregistered motorcycles, dirt bikes, golf carts, off-road and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on roadways and on private property. The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens the Maryland Transportation […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council’s ” Meet the Makers”: Melanie Dyson of Apple Mill

Welcome to our “Monthly Mini Feature”, we are highlighting different local artisans and crafters who have been busy imagining, creating, dreaming, and doing! Our Maker of the Month for September 2022 is Melanie Dyson of Apple Mill! Our featured maker is best known for her laser engraved giftware, custom etched cutting boards, unique glassware, bottle […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy