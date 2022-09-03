ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Battle of the Crab Cakes Rematch: Governor Hogan and Governor Carney to Attend Navy vs. Delaware Football Opener on Saturday

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
 5 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD —Crab cakes will be on the line again this Saturday when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan welcomes Delaware Governor John Carney to Annapolis for Navy’s football opener against the Delaware Blue Hens at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

This is the 18th meeting all-time—and the first since 2013—between the Midshipmen (4-8 in 2021) and the Blue Hens (5-6 in 2021), who were ranked No. 19 in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is slated for noon, to be preceded by a flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem and a parachute jumper.

In March, the governors made a bipartisan crab cake wager for the Maryland Terrapins’ first-round matchup against the Blue Hens in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Maryland was victorious, and Governor Hogan claimed the prize in June in a visit to Woody’s Dewey Beach.

“I always enjoy spending time with my friend Governor Hogan,” said Governor Carney . “Will be even more fun to be treated to Maryland crab cakes after the Blue Hens are victorious over the Midshipmen. Best of luck to the Blue Hens, who kick off their season on Saturday.”

“The only thing more legendary than Maryland crab cakes is the pride and spirit of our Midshipmen,” said Governor Hogan . “I want to thank Governor Carney for accepting another friendly wager, and I have no doubt that victory will be just as sweet the second time around. Go Navy!”

