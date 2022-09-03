Charles Sheriff seeks answers in 43-year-old cold case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
fox5dc.com
Woman pushed out of car in Arlington after requesting rideshare; Suspect arrested
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested in connection with pushing a woman out of a car after she requested a rideshare service, Arlington County Police say. Willie James Clements, 59, of Upper Marlboro, MD is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Grand Larceny and Hit...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
Police identify suspect in robbery of Beauty 4 U in Prince William Co.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are on the lookout for three suspects connected to a robbery at the Beauty 4 U store in Prince William County, Virginia on June 15. Officers have only identified one of the suspects, according to officials. The identified suspect is 24-year-old Samiya...
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
27-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police in Upper Marlboro have reported that a 27-year-old man was...
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Dies After Shooting During Police Drug Operation in Woodbridge
A 19-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot in a Woodbridge, Virginia, neighborhood during what police called an undercover police operation into fentanyl distribution days earlier, authorities said. Jaiden Carter, of Woodbridge, died, Prince William County police and his family said Monday. Carter’s family retained a lawyer, who argued...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead
The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
WTOP
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist. On Sept. 1 around 11:10 p.m., 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in the center lane on Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Fort Washington Road. Both Yehenew and the driver he collided with were heading northbound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
Comments / 1