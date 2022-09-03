ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

SoMD Pets in Need Cat of the Week: Bubbles

By Kimberley Ann Holt
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
Bubbles has dressed up and put on his best tie, in the hopes that some incredible person will want to take him home.

Bubbles is 3 years old and weigh about 15 pounds. He has been around other cats and dogs.

Bubbles is ready to get sprung from the shelter and into his new home. Are you ready to add this handsome boy to your family?

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, MD 20637
  • 301-932-1713

