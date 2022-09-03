ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

DDR5 prices could plummet as cutting-edge RAM finds its ‘sweet spot’

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQkqZ_0hgjqZSO00
(Image credit: Kingston)

The price of DDR5 RAM is set to drop very swiftly, if the component grapevine is to be believed.

This is according to a report by DigiTimes (opens in new tab), one which we’d take with some caution, as the industry sources specified could have the wrong end of the memory stick – but they claim that DDR5 price tags will fall rapidly as the rest of 2022 rolls onwards.

The sources observe that whereas DDR5 was once triple the price of DDR4, now the market has corrected to more like double for manufacturers selling memory chips – and at retail, flogging DDR5 RAM is “almost a money-losing business” apparently.

In the manufacturing sphere, DDR5 contract prices fell by 20% compared to a 10% to 15% drop for DDR4, and further drops in DDR5 pricing are expected in 2023. Indeed, the report contends that next year will be the “sweet spot” for DDR5 RAM prices.

Analysis: Cheaper DDR5, and faster DDR5, in the pipeline

We’ve already seen some considerable downward movement in DDR5 price tags this year, so the news of further falls is obviously going to be music to the ears of consumers. Particularly those picking up a new rig with an Intel Alder Lake CPU, and later this year, the incoming Raptor Lake plus AMD Ryzen 7000 chips, as all of those platforms support DDR5.

Of course, this is the expected trajectory when a new RAM standard comes in, and it happened with DDR4 when that was introduced. To begin with, the RAM is extortionately priced, and the cost then comes down to a more palatable level (not to mention faster performing modules are brought in, too, as the tech matures).

How far is pricing going to fall for DDR5? Well, the mention of the sweet spot for 2023 indicates a normalization of pricing down more towards the level of DDR4 next year, which would certainly be good to see.

With Black Friday not too far off now, and these apparent price drops in the pipeline, we wouldn’t bet against there being some quite tasty deals on the horizon for DDR5 memory.

Today's best RAM deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

New Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card rumor is hard to believe

Nvidia might be planning to launch a pair of different RTX 4080 graphics cards, supposedly equipped with 12GB and 16GB of video RAM, with both being released simultaneously if the latest from the rumor mill is to be believed. This comes from MEGAsizeGPU on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Spot#Ram#Freelancer#Black Friday#Intel
TechRadar

Leak offers early taste of Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids CPUs

A prominent leaker by the name of YuuKi_AnS has published materials that appear to offer a glimpse at Intel’s upcoming Emerald Rapids server processors. The specification documents (opens in new tab), which the leaker claims were distributed recently to OEMs, suggest the most performant Emerald Rapids SKUs will feature up to 64 cores, level with AMD’s current-generation EPYC chips.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Nvidia’s higher-end RTX 3000 GPUs have never been cheaper

Nvidia’s RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti graphics cards, plus the 3080 Ti, have fallen to new lows in terms of their respective asking prices over in the US. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted, the flagship RTX 3090 Ti actually hit $1,100 for an EVGA model at Newegg, although unfortunately that has now sold out. However, at the time of writing there is still an RTX 3090 Ti Ultra Gaming graphics card from EVGA (opens in new tab) (with a faster boost speed than the base model) available at Newegg for $1,150, which is $50 cheaper than the recent low we saw for this GPU (when sold direct by the manufacturer itself).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Apple just gave its security software a major boost without you knowing

Apple has been quietly souping up its malware protection all this time, covertly introducing a new anti-malware tool called "XProtect Remediator". Mac blogger Howard Oakley (opens in new tab), who first unearthered the feature, noted how macOS malware protection "has changed more than it did over the previous seven years" over the last six months.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
TechRadar

The white Xbox Elite controller is real and its new price tag is the best thing about it

Xbox's new Elite controller might just be the one for you, especially if you've been waiting on a more affordable option. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is getting a new 'Core Edition' which comes in a slick white finish – a stark difference to the original's solid black. And unlike the launch edition, you can buy the new controller as a standalone, without all of the accessories that come bundled with the black Elite Series 2. So it's a drastically cheaper option, so long as you're not fussed about the extras.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Apple Watch Ultra preorders: where to buy the new premium sports watch

It turns out the leaks and rumours were right. A premium sports watch is set to join the lineup of Apple's wearables and Apple Watch Ultra preorders are now live following the latest Apple event. We're tracking all the major retailers and will share where it's available to buy right here.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HostGator vs DreamHost: Which web hosting solution is better?

When it comes time to choose the best host for your website, you have plenty of options. HostGator (opens in new tab) and DreamHost offer amazing features that can be perfect depending on what kind of web hosting (opens in new tab) service you need. But which one among the two is the best?
INTERNET
TechRadar

I wish I could buy this stunning OLED TV inspired by a speaker design legend

I visited IFA 2022 to hunt down the latest and greatest TV and audio tech, and as is often the case at these things, some of the coolest stuff I saw was conceptual rather than a product you can actually buy. But some are more conceptual than others, and unlike Panasonic's clever wireless OLED TV, Toshiba made an OLED TV prototype that I think is not just a phenomenal design, but could practically be released in the future – and if it did, I'd find it completely irresistible.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple Labor Day deals 2022: huge offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more

We've rounded up all the best Apple Labor Day deals in just one place so you can see all of today's biggest bargains in the Labor Day sales. The good news is that if you're looking to buy a new Apple device for less then you're in luck. There are some terrific offers on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch - many of which are now at their cheapest prices ever.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds Disney’s answer to Stardew Valley

Microsoft has revealed the latest slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, including a new life-sim that casts you away to a Disneyfied version of Pelican Town. Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass releases is Disney Dreamlight Valley. A cross between Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and virtually every popular Disney IP, it's a light RPG sim that has you explore a magical land and help out the cheery characters who call it home. You’ll be meeting your neighbors, crafting items, and completing quests.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy