ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“He Had Guts”: Prince Andrew’s Interviewer Emily Maitlis Compares Disgraced Royal Favourably With Most Politicians As “He Was Willing To Talk About Stuff”

By Caroline Frost
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Emily Maitlis , whose notorious interview with Prince Andrew forced the disgraced royal to announce his departure from public life, has revealed she believes the prince “had behaved rather well.”

The former BBC presenter, who interviewed the prince for its flagship Newsnight programme, told The Times that the duke’s behaviour compared favourably with most politicians.

She said, “I felt he’d behaved rather well. He had given us this hour in the palace and was willing to talk about stuff. Most politicians now won’t even talk about their own policies. So at least he had guts.”

And she shared her sentiment that the prince had also enjoyed the interview, unaware of the grief it would bring him. She said, “He spent a long time afterwards chatting to us and allowing us to take shots going along the corridors. He even gave me this guided tour, saying, ‘Her Majesty is just up these stairs. When you next come back I’ll have to show you more. And do you know what’s behind that door?’”

It was clear neither the prince, his people nor the wider palace firmament predicted the backlash to the interview, which saw him fail to show any regret for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, fail to show any sympathy for Epstein’s victims, and also saw him bizarrely explain how he couldn’t have been spotted dancing, looking “sweaty” in a nightclub as detailed by his alleged victim Virginia Guiffre, as he had a condition which meant he was unable to sweat.

Maitlis told The Times , “The palace told us it was ‘firm but fair.’ I don’t think they realised how the public or press would react. They certainly weren’t expecting the furore.”

There are now two TV dramas being produced about the interview, one based on the book Scoops , written by Maitlis’s then producer Sam McAllister, and one by Blueprint Productions, which previously brought the scandals of British politician Jeremy Thorpe and the Duchess of Argyll to screen with, respectively, A Very English Scandal and A Very British Scandal. Maitlis is working with the latter company.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lea Michele Makes ‘Funny Girl’ Debut Tonight Free Of Critics (For Now); First-Look Photos Unveiled

EXCLUSIVE: Lea Michele will be making her public debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl tonight, but don’t expect reviews tomorrow. A production spokesperson tells Deadline exclusively that while critics will be accommodated who want to review – or, rather, re-review – the musical with its new star, the accommodations won’t be made for a few weeks. According to the spokesperson, producers will wait to open the show to reviewers once the full company, including Michele and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, have had a “brief time to perform together.” While Michele and Feldshuh begin tonight, some of the other...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Maitlis
Person
Joe Berlinger
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Andrew House
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jeremy Thorpe
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Deadline

Neil Gaiman Slaps Back At Elon Musk For Criticizing Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ — Update

UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call

As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’ Revamps Format Ahead Of Season 8

There will be some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer premieres later this month. Under the new format announced today by the network, each episode of the celebrity singing contest will feature the usual knock-out performances by elaborately disguised celebrities, but for the first time, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show. That celebrity will get a front row seat in the Masked Singer VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Bbc One#Disgraced#Bbc Two#Uk#Times
Deadline

Netflix Tasks Two-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Dan Krauss With Investigating ‘Anthrax Attacks’

Two-time Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss is creating a Netflix documentary on the 2001 U.S. anthrax attacks featuring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg performing scripted monologues. Scroll down for the trailer. The Anthrax Attacks from The Surgeon’s Cut producer BBC Studios Science Unit will tell the story of the one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of American law enforcement. Gregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and numerous Marvel films, is Dr Bruce Ivins in scripted scenes and to-camera monologues drawn from Ivin’s own words, creating a psychological portrait of a man slowly coming apart. Launching next...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’: Lea Michele Gets Four Standing Ovations – By Intermission; Jonathan Groff, Ryan Murphy Among The Gleeful Crowd

At least four standing ovations before intermission. Sounds like Lea Michele’s first night as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl went, well, gleefully. More ovations followed throughout the evening, including an extended and rousing one at the final curtain, with a sobbing Michele and co-star Tovah Feldshuh, also making her debut, accepting large bouquets of white roses. Among those standing: Former Spring Awakening castmate Jonathan Groff, Glee creator Ryan Murphy and Harvey Fierstein, who added some new material to this musical revival. Also in attendance was Zachary Quinto. During the curtain call, Michele appeared to point to, and wave at, Groff. Michele is making...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden To Heckler During Rally: “Everybody’s Entitled To Be An Idiot”

Today in Wisconsin, President Joe Biden responded to the latest in a string of hecklers interrupting his public appearances. “As I said last week,” Biden told the crowd in an appearance broadcast on MSNBC, “we remain in the battle for the soul of America.” The heckler then began shouting out something unintelligible. Hollywood Democrats Pour Money Into Midterms With A Tinge Of Hope And A Lot Of Caution “All right. God love ya,” replied Biden directly to the man, who was then booed by other attendees and likely set upon by security. Biden was more magnanimous. “No, no, no … don’t — let him go....
WISCONSIN STATE
Deadline

Oklahoma NBC Affiliate News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ On Live TV

Julie Chin, a news anchor on the Tulsa, Oklahoma NBC affiliate KJRH, has revealed she suffered the “beginnings of a stroke” during a live television broadcast. The journalist was delivering the news on Saturday morning when she started stumbling and was unable to read the words right in front of her. “The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen,” Chin explained on a lengthy Facebook post. Chin explained she first “lost partial vision in one eye,” and added, “A little bit...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Son’ With Hugh Jackman Gets Heartfelt 10-Minute Ovation After Venice Film Festival Premiere – Watch The Video

Florian Zeller’s family drama The Son had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening, eliciting a 10-minute standing ovation after the film’s screening. Stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath were in attendance with Zeller inside the Sala Grande. They took several bows as the crowd cheered the cast’s emotional performances. 10-minute standing ovation for #TheSon at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/34sbwLrHL3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 7, 2022 The film is Zeller’s follow-up to his 2020 Oscar-winning The Father. As with that film, The Son is adapted from Zeller’s own stage play alongside Christopher Hampton. The story follows a family...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Calls Out “Misogynistic Trolling” By Fans, Feels “Silenced” & “Dehumanized”

Erin Moriarty is calling out the “misogynistic trolling” she has experienced by some fans who watch Amazon’s The Boys. The actor portrays the character of Annie January, Starlight, who has been heavily criticized. Moriarty took to Instagram where she shared an article titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’.” The article points out the hate that the character of Starlight receives on social media, which transcends to hurtful comments to Moriarty. “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again)....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Gets Spirited 5-Minute Ovation At Venice Film Festival

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this evening. Flanked by stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Florence Pugh — who flew in late from the Budapest set of Dune 2 — Wilde saw her film receive a spirited five-minute-plus ovation. Pugh got her own hearty welcome as she stepped onto the red carpet in her sparkling gown. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Venice Film Festival Photo Gallery: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine Florence Pugh arriving to the #DontWorryDarling premiere at #VeniceFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/mbEGKJC6rK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 5, 2022 Styles arrived to a chorus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson On Reuniting For ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ — Venice

Martin McDonagh is back on the Lido where he’s set to debut his latest film The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film he’s produced in his home country Ireland. Discussing his return to the country during a press conference in Venice Monday, McDonagh said: “To do something in Ireland was majestic, especially the west of Ireland was a dream of mine. The whole area where we filmed was where I went back to when I was a kid to visit relatives. It’s where my dad’s from.” Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Set in 1923 on the fictional island of Inisherin, the film...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hulu + Live TV Rolls Out $20-A-Month Discount For New And Select Returning Subscribers As NFL Season Nears Kickoff

Ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff to the NFL season, streaming bundle Hulu + Live TV is offering a $20 discount for three months of service for new and select returning subscribers. The discount runs through just before midnight on October 5. It gives subscribers $20 off for three months on their bill for the Disney-run pay-TV service. Hulu + Live TV offers more than 75 live channels as well as sibling streaming outlets Disney+ and ESPN+, which were recently added at no extra cost for Hulu’s live TV subscribers. Hulu + Live TV ended the most recent quarter with 4 million subscribers....
NFL
Deadline

Casey Affleck: “I’ve Seen ‘Blonde’ And It’s Incredible” — Venice

Casey Affleck heaped praise on Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde during a press conference for his latest film Dreamin’ Wild at the Venice Film Festival Wednesday. “I’ve seen Blonde and it’s incredible,” Affleck told press corps. “I’ve seen a couple of versions of Blonde and it’s taken him [Dominik] a long time to get it out into the world. But that’s just how he is. He’s so slow with it. And it’s an amazing, beautiful film.” Affleck began discussing the NC-17-rated flick after he was asked about his relationship with the film’s director Andrew Dominik whom he worked with on...
MOVIES
Deadline

AOC Doubts She Could Ever Be Elected President: “So Many People In This Country Hate Women”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave an extensive interview to GQ this month for the magazine’s cover story. In it, she held forth on Roe v. Wade, January 6, sexual assault, marriage, being ostracized by her own party and, maybe most candidly, about running for president. “Sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that,” Ocasio-Cortez told journalist Wesley Lowery. “It’s very difficult for me to talk about because it provokes a lot of inner conflict in that I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do. And I don’t want to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries To Step Down As Liz Truss Prepares To Formally Become Prime Minister

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is to stand down when Liz Truss formally takes over as Prime Minister today. The arch-BBC sceptic confirmed reports this morning that she was asked to stay on by Truss but will now likely be given a peerage, triggering a tricky by-election in her constituency. Many had anticipated she would stay on, including The Times and Telegraph’s Truss cabinet predictions and a number of sources Deadline spoke with yesterday prior to Truss defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership race. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently giving his farewell speech before he heads to the Queen’s Residence...
POLITICS
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy