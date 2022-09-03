ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All of Boris Johnson's greatest achievements in office

By Kate Plummer, Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

After three years in Downing Street, a Brexit, a pandemic and more scandals than we can count, Boris Johnson's notorious spell as prime minister is finally coming to an end.

On Monday, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as his replacement both as prime minister and as Tory leader so it feels as good a time as any to look back at Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been in the role.

Look, we much like millions of others have been his biggest critics and its hard to defend some issues but on the grounds of fairness it's important to acknowledge the good things he's done while in office.

So without further ado, here are Boris Johnson's biggest achievements while he has been prime minister:


via GIPHY

...

Sorry, we're struggling to find any (OK, maybe the Covid vaccine rollout was good).

Anyway, see you later Mr Johnson. We can only wait in dread as to what Sunak or Truss have install for us.

Indy100

'Boris Johnson' on 'being the PM' and making a mockery of politicians

As Boris Johnson’s premiership was rocked by Covid fines, accusations of dishonesty and his unlawful proroguing of parliament – to name just a few of his political scandals – there was one Twitter account ridiculing his attempt at government every step of the way.‘Parody Boris’, set up in May 2019 and tweeting away at the handle @Parody_PM, has been forced to undergo a bit of a renovation – after Mr Johnson’s time as prime minister finally ended on Tuesday.In a parting speech typical of the charismatic politician, he compared himself to “one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its...
Indy100

10 jobs Boris Johnson could do next now he's no longer prime minister

It is Boris Johnson's last day in office - have you sent him a goodbye card?The PM resigned earlier this summer after his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal opened the floodgates to 54 resignations from members of his government, including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, meaning he no longer had enough support from his party to go on.He stayed on for a few weeks, wasting time by going on holiday and ignoring the looming energy crisis, and now he must decide what is next for him.He hasn't ruled out a return to high office but we can't imagine the...
Indy100

Something Boris Johnson said in his final speech hints at his return

Never one to go quietly, Boris Johnson appeared to make a coded reference to his potential return to frontline politics in his final speech.The outgoing prime minister appeared outside Downing Street today one last time, to chat a bit of nonsense before Liz Truss arrived to take office.In his speech, he appeared to complain about his removal. “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race – they changed the rules halfway through, but never mind,” he said.He also praised his government's record on Brexit and vaccines and promised "fervent" support to...
Indy100

Liz Truss's uni Lib Dem society has the perfect response to her becoming PM

Liz Truss's old university's Liberal Democrat club has responded to her winning the Tory leadership contest - and their response says it all.Truss beat Rishi Sunak yesterday to win control of the party after Boris Johnson resigned earlier in the summer, dogged by scandal after scandal.Upon winning, she pledged to "deliver, deliver, deliver" for the Conservatives and for Britain, but as we all know, her loyalty hasn't always been with the Tories, and she was once a Lib Dem, if you can believe such a thing.Yes, during her student years, at the University of Oxford, Truss campaigned for the party.Indeed,...
Indy100

9 reasons Jacob Rees-Mogg is totally unsuitable for his new job

A new prime minister begets a new cabinet, and everyone's least favourite toff Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed to the role of secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy by Liz Truss.He was previously the minister for Brexit opportunities, which appeared to be a cosmetic role in which he trotted around broadcast studios to defend the indefensible and gaslight the country about queues in Dover and other issues.So now he's got a Proper Job and is charged with overseeing the country's energy and climate strategy, and leading the government's relationship with business, a role previously undertaken by Kwasi...
Indy100

Wife of sacked minister likens Liz Truss to a Muppet in brutal putdown

Liz Truss has been likened to a Muppet as part of a brutal putdown by the wife of former minister Johnny Mercer. Felicity Cornelius-Mercer called the new prime minister an “imbecile” and also said that the cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly”. She was posting after Truss removed Mercer from his post as veterans affairs minister.Cornelius-Mercer uploaded a picture of Truss as Beaker from the Muppets and wrote: “He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’“PM –...
Indy100

A complete guide to new prime minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership election and therefore is the new prime minister.The former foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak in the final poll of members of the Conservative Party and so has replaced the disgraced Boris Johnson.Has the country jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire? Time will tell.But who is Truss and how did she get here?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere's what you need to know about the new prime minister.Political backgroundTruss has held many varied roles in the cabinet. She was elected to parliament in 2010 and in 2012 became...
Indy100

Liz Truss became PM by getting fewer votes than Count Binface got in the London Mayoral election

So, Liz Truss is the new Prime Minister. But how many people actually voted for her? Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, which was decided by around 160,000 Tory members - a relatively tiny number in the context of the entire country. So tiny, in fact, that she received fewer votes than Count Binface in the London Mayoral election. Count Binface, for the uninitiated, has developed a cult following for running as a joke candidate who wears armour and – as the name suggests – a bin on his head, in a number of different elections over recent years. Sign...
Indy100

Priti Patel's six worst moments as Home Secretary

In news that will have undoubtedly delighted many, Home Secretary Priti Patel quit the cabinet yesterday ahead of the incoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss taking up the role.It has been reported that the Witham MP handed in her resignation to the outgoing Boris Johnson amid the expectation that Truss would remove her from the position on the front bench, though Patel insisted it was her choice to quit.Patel’s tenure as Home Secretary, from July 2019 when she was appointed by Johnson, was underlined by accusations of inhumane immigration policies, bullying accusations and a host of other scandals.Here’s a roundup of...
Indy100

24 of the funniest memes and jokes about Liz Truss becoming Tory leader

Liz Truss has won the Tory leadership contest and therefore is our next prime minister.The former foreign secretary beat her rival Rishi Sunak, winning 81,326 votes to his 60,399.She was expected to get more of the vote, but it was still a decisive win and speaking after the result, Truss said she would "deliver" over the next two years, subtly putting to bed rumours that there could be a snap election."I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," she said."I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with...
Indy100

Who won PMQs? 'Robotic' Liz Truss clashes with Keir Starmer for the very first time

Today was a very big day for new Prime Minister Liz Truss.Having met the Queen yesterday to make things official, and having packed her cabinet with loyalists and cretins, today was the day for her to get to grips with one of the most publicised parts of a PM's job, prime ministers questions - in which the leader faces opposition in parliament to defend their policies.We are sure the country was intrigued as us to see how Truss would differ from her predecessor, Boris Johnson, who we could mouth along to by the end of his premiership; his lines about...
Indy100

Now major politicians are getting confused about who the real Liz Truss is on Twitter

It's been just 24 hours since Liz Truss was announced the UK's new prime minister – and there's already been a resurfaced tweet mourning Jimmy Savile, a striking resemblance between a young Truss and Lewis Capaldi, and an influx of memes. But now, people are asking the real Liz Truss to please stand up (on Twitter). Many have been keen to congratulate the new Tory leader on social media, including Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson."Congratulations to Liz Truss, who will assume the role of Prime Minister of Great Britain. Sweden and Great Britain will continue our deep and extensive cooperation....
Indy100

10 things Rishi Sunak could do next now he's lost the Tory leadership contest

We knew we would be writing this weeks ago, to be honest, but now it is actually true - Rishi Sunak has lost the Tory leadership contest. Liz Truss has won it. She is now our prime minister. Yikes.What a Truss premiership means for the country is one question, and we'll no doubt soon see what she has in store, but in the meantime, we can't help feeling sorry (kinda) for the man in second place.After all, second place is first loser so what can Sunak do now? Return to the backbenches? Hope to get a spot in Truss's cabinet?...
Indy100

World leaders and politicians accidentally tweet the wrong Liz Truss

A member of the public has been inundated with messages from world leaders and UK politicians intended for new Prime Minister Liz Truss, with whom she shares a similar name.A Twitter account appearing to belong to a woman named Liz Trussell, who has the handle @LizTruss, has been mistakenly sent congratulatory messages from VIPs, including Sweden’s Prime Minister.Ms Truss, who tweets under the verified account @TrussLiz, has succeeded Boris Johnson to become Britain’s new Prime Minister after being invited to form a new government by the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday. @HayleyHassall @rickyboleto...
Indy100

DWP Twitter account welcomes new work and pensions secretary to department she was already working at

UK politics is a fast-moving thing. Not long after Boris Johnson delivered his final speech as prime minister outside Downing Street did his successor, Liz Truss, stand in the same spot and talk about what her government was going to do to tackle the crises of the day.An ordinary member of the public would be forgiven for struggling to keep up with all the changing faces in the cabinet, as Ms Truss unveiled her picks last night.A government department, however? Not so much.Celebrating the appointment of Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to the role of work and pensions secretary, the...
Indy100

Liz Truss old 'RIP Jimmy Savile' tweet resurfaces after she's announced as Tory leader

Liz Truss' old tweet mourning Jimmy Savile's death has resurfaced and become the subject of ridicule. Before the former foreign secretary beat Rishi Sunak in the final poll of members of the Conservative Party, the tweet made an appearance online. On 29 October 2011, the new prime minister tweeted: "Used to see Jimmy Savile at the Flying Pizza on Street Lane, Roundhay. Always in good spirits. RIP."Retweeting the old post, comedian James Felton wrote: "This excellent judge of character is about to pick the cabinet."In a follow-up tweet, Felton jested: "If I was prime minister I would think about deleting...
Indy100

Liz Truss branded 'Doris Johnson' for telling 'lies' and 'gaslighting' by Alastair Campbell

Liz Truss has been branded “Doris Johnson” by Alastair Campbell in a new interview, just as she becomes the UK’s next Prime Minister. Campbell, who was the director of communications and strategy under New Labour, accused Truss of telling 'lies', being 'dishonest' and 'gaslighting'. Speaking to Sky News presenter Kamali Melbourne, Campbell talked about the new leader and was asked whether she’d learn from the mistakes of Boris Johnson’s government."I don't know her that well. Those who have worked for her before and the impression you get is she tends to ignore advice and adopt an idiosyncratic approach to policymaking...
Indy100

Liz Truss is now the PM: Here's what she has planned for Britain

Liz Truss has officially won the Tory leadership election.This means the Tories have chosen the new leader of their party, but given they are the governing party, it also means they have chosen the prime minister for the rest of us. Thanks.So how screwed are we? What will a Truss Britain look like? Full of cheese and pork markets, perhaps, but Truss is more than her memes.Indeed, we've had a dig into her views and policies to try and make a sense of what the next few years could look like.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo welcome to...
Indy100

This compilation of Liz Truss continuously getting owned is as entertaining as it sounds

Liz Truss has officially been named as the new Tory party leader and subsequently the next prime minister after she defeated Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson.However, her campaign didn't get off to the smoothest of starts as she managed to get lost in the conference room just moments after announcing her bid. It was one of just a number of gaffes from the MP, who has experienced her fair share of embarrassing moments in the past.Back in 2019, one social media user put together a compilation of her biggest gaffes.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Liz Truss' new cabinet causes Twitter to suggest alternative government ministers

Looking at the newest intake of cabinet ministers under Liz Truss’s premiership, we’re sure many of you are dreaming of people a little more competent taking the reins and doing a much better job.Boris Johnson’s successor announced a range of Tory MPs taking up the top roles on Tuesday evening, with former business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng becoming the chancellor of the Exchequer and Ms Truss’s campaign manager Thérèse Coffey swapping work and pensions for health and deputy prime minister.Of course, with these new appointments came the release of the usual snazzy graphics on the official Twitter account for the UK...
