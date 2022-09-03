Read full article on original website
Related
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Andrea Bocelli recorded a new holiday album, 'A Family Christmas,' with his kids
Andrea Bocelli, his son Matteo and daughter Virginia exclusively reveal to USA TODAY that their new holiday album "A Family Christmas" is out Oct. 21.
C.H. Robinson Invites the World to Say “Thanks for Everything, Literally” to Truck Drivers, Kicks off More Than $100,000 in Giveaways
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Global logistics company C.H. Robinson today announced another initiative to honor truck drivers who go above and beyond to deliver the goods the world depends on, despite supply chain challenges. The thank you campaign, which recognizes the role truck drivers play in delivering everything from life-saving medical supplies to everyday essentials, gets under way next week during Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2022 (September 11-17). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005296/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Decision Intelligence Highlighted at Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022 recently put Decision Intelligence center stage, with main stage presentations from Omri Kohl, the CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Dr. Lorien Pratt, Chief Scientist at Quantellia and the co-inventor of Decision Intelligence. Their presentations set out how the growing field of Decision Intelligence is taking artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to the next level, and formed part of a packed agenda of events. This year’s conference focused on the opportunities created by AI and featured speakers from technology giants including Dell, Google, and NVIDIA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005304/en/ Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “Decision Intelligence is built on the principle that you should not need a background in data science to access the benefits of advanced analytics. At Pyramid, we are committed to automating the decision process to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions with any data, for any person and any analytics need.” (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
In a fashion world built on exclusivity, Género Neutral is a space that says 'I see you'
Physical spaces in L.A. have always been sacred. Ashley S.P. and Jennifer Zapata see their concept shop as a vehicle for community and an homage to their friendship.
Comments / 0