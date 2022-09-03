Read full article on original website
Related
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Every Picture Tells A Story – Paxlovid Rebound
The data comes from a double-blind, randomized, controlled trial of unvaccinated, symptomatic patients, PCR positive for COVID-19 and treated with Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir (Paxlovid) within five days of symptoms – 2246 patients. [1] At the end of one month. Paxlovid reduced hospitalization by 88% compared to controls. There were no deaths...
Comments / 0