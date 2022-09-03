Read full article on original website
Delivery man caught on doorbell camera pelting cat with stones
A distraught pet owner has said she didn't know whether to "vomit or cry" after a delivery driver was caught on camera attacking her "innocent cat".Lisa Ferraby, 37, was alerted to the "distressing" and "completely unprovoked" attack through her doorbell cam.She received a warning from her husband, who captured a visitor to their home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, while they were both at work.The disturbing clip shows how the courier first attempted to swat the cat, named Tumble, with a large letter he had been delivering while shouting at the terrified pet.But seconds later, he took another swipe at the...
‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin
MIDNIGHT MOVES Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea....
