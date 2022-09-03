Read full article on original website
MIDNIGHT MOVES Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea....
Banijay Kids & Family Buys ‘Ivy + Bean’ Producer Kindle Entertainment & ‘Tear Along The Dotted Line’ Firm Movimenti Production
Banijay Kids & Family has bought UK drama specialist Kindle Entertainment and Italian animation firm Movimenti Production. The deals bring the total number of production within Banijay’s youth-focused arm across France, the UK and Italy to six, sitting alongside distribution, marketing and licencing arm, Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution. Based in London, the female-led Kindle Entertainment is behind premium YA and family dramas such as Sky limited series Little Darlings and Netflix teen mystery The A List. It has also just launched trilogy of Ivy + Bean family films on the streamer, starring the likes of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jane Lynch. Lionsgate had owned a...
