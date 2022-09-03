Read full article on original website
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
Guilty Plea in July Newburgh Shots Fired/Gun Possession Case
Two co-defendants, ages 22 and 23, have pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and face state prison sentences related to an incident that took place in Newburgh 4th of July weekend. An announcement from the District Attorney's office on Thursday, September 1, 2022, outlined...
Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice
SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Woman charged with setting house on fire
AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
Police: Sullivan County man threatened individual with a machete
Village of Liberty Police say Brandon Luciano wielded the machete against another individual during an altercation on Main Street.
Authorities: Ulster County inmate charged for attempting to assault corrections officer
The investigation found that a male inmate attempted to physically assault a corrections officer and physically assaulted another inmate.
Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne
Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
Newburgh traffic stop nets felony DWI arrest
A Sunday evening traffic stop in Newburgh ended in a felony DWI charge for a New Jersey man, who police said was driving drunk with a four-year-old in his car.
Suspect Nabbed For Carjacking, Assault At Gas Station In Stratford
Police have apprehended a man wanted for months following a carjacking and assault at a gas station in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stratford on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Citgo gas station located on Main Street. According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, the...
Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)
FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel
Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
Stamford Man Caught After Fleeing From Occupied Wilton Home, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing inside an occupied home and then running from police in Fairfield County. Lowell Nicholas, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31, after entering a Wilton home. According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police, an investigation revealed that Nicholas...
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say
An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.
