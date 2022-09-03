ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerhonkson, NY

Guilty Plea in July Newburgh Shots Fired/Gun Possession Case

Two co-defendants, ages 22 and 23, have pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and face state prison sentences related to an incident that took place in Newburgh 4th of July weekend. An announcement from the District Attorney's office on Thursday, September 1, 2022, outlined...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice

SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
AIRMONT, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Pepper-Spray, Stun Gun Ski Barn Robbery In Wayne

Detectives from Wayne arrested one of three robbers who pepper-sprayed and tried to zap a Ski Barn employee with a stun gun, authorities said. The victim had confronted Shavani C. Robinson, 34, of Newark and two accomplices -- a man and a woman -- as they tried to flee the Route 23 store with more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods late last year, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
NANUET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)

FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Man Busted Driving Stolen Truck In Wawarsing, Police Say

An out-of-state man was caught driving a stolen truck in the Hudson Valley, authorities said. State police in Ulster County stopped the vehicle at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it drove south on Highway 209 in the town of Wawarsing. While talking with the driver, 24-year-old Jonathen Wright,...

