ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Marin County couple saving hundreds a month since going solar

Marin County couple saving hundreds a month since going solar. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Shawn Chitnis reports on a North Bay couple saving money...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

San Francisco police, FBI look for girl missing for 6 years

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. According to the FBI, Arianna Fitts, then 2, and her 32-year-old mother, Nicole Fitts, were reported...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Livermore hit hardest by power outages and extreme heat

Livermore hit hardest by power outages and extreme heat. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Between outages and extreme heat, the Bay Area’s hottest spot was...
LIVERMORE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

DA probing violent arrest of San Rafael day laborer caught on viral video

DA probing violent arrest of San Rafael day laborer caught on viral video. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Elizabeth Cook reports on investigation into violent...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law

Peter Liu 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate’s Anti-Semitic Rant Violates Oakland Hate Crime Law. Peter Liu, the 2022 Oakland Mayoral Candidate, and six time California election participant, went too far in an email-based Anti-Semitic rant directed at the organizer of the September 15th Forum to be held at Temple Sinai. Liu, who has been known for edgy and racist takes in his past campaigns, took it to a whole other level on Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy