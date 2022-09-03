Read full article on original website
Stream It or Skip It: ‘McEnroe’ on Showtime, a Documentary Look at the Life and Career of the Famously Volatile Tennis Star
You probably know about the yelling, if nothing else. But how much do you really know about John McEnroe? In McEnroe, a new documentary film on Showtime, we get an in-depth look into the life and career of the decorated–and famously-volatile–tennis star… The story behind the screams. MCENROE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It’s hard to imagine the world of tennis without John McEnroe in it. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he was arguably the best player in the world, becoming the only male player ever to simultaneously achieve the #1 ranking in the world in both singles...
Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever
NEW YORK (AP) — This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the brightest young stars of men’s tennis, traded shots of the highest quality and countless momentum swings across five sterling sets for 5 hours, 15 minutes until Alcaraz finally won the last point at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, the latest finish in U.S. Open history. It was “only” a quarterfinal, no trophy at stake, yet was as taut a thriller as this year’s tournament has produced or, likely, will, a tour de force of big cuts on the full sprint and plenty of guts, concluding as a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory for the No. 3-seeded Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain. “Honestly,” said Alcaraz, who saved a match point in the fourth set, “I still don’t know how I did it.” He also used words such as “unbelievable” and “amazing.” No hyperbole there.
Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight
Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
Get inside Björk’s otherworldly head, one album at a time
The iconic Icelandic singer reveals all about her creative process in Björk: Sonic Symbolism. Plus: five of the best internet culture podcasts
