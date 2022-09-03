ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice

SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victims of head-on Thruway crash identified

TUXEDO – State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Thruway in Tuxedo around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers said George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, New Jersey was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 northbound in the southbound lanes when his vehicle drove into the path of a 2022 Nissan Altima being driven by Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester resulting in the Toyota bursting into flames.
DUMONT, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Former Armonk Attorney Sentenced to 1-3 Years for Stealing $3.7 M from Clients

On Sept. 7, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 51-year-old Briarcliff Manor resident Laurieanne DeLitta was sentenced on September 6, 2022, to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021. The Court also ordered DeLitta to pay full restitution to her victims.
ARMONK, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an “unspecified threat.” According to Bridgeport emergency operations, the threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and evacuated. Connecticut State Police said members of its Mass Transit and Bomb Squad were on the scene […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)

FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients

A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
AIRMONT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown to more than double street cameras

MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
PIX11

Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges

On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
MILFORD, CT

