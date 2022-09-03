TUXEDO – State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Thruway in Tuxedo around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers said George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, New Jersey was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 northbound in the southbound lanes when his vehicle drove into the path of a 2022 Nissan Altima being driven by Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester resulting in the Toyota bursting into flames.

DUMONT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO