Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
Suspect Nabbed For Carjacking, Assault At Gas Station In Stratford
Police have apprehended a man wanted for months following a carjacking and assault at a gas station in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stratford on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Citgo gas station located on Main Street. According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, the...
Corrections Officer Admits To Impersonating Police, Pulling Women Over In Suffolk County
A former New York State corrections officer has admitted to impersonating a police officer after investigators found he used flashing lights in his personal vehicle to pull unaccompanied women over on Long Island. David Olivari, age 38, of Coram, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond...
Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice
SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
Victims of head-on Thruway crash identified
TUXEDO – State Police have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way head-on crash on the Thruway in Tuxedo around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Troopers said George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, New Jersey was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 northbound in the southbound lanes when his vehicle drove into the path of a 2022 Nissan Altima being driven by Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester resulting in the Toyota bursting into flames.
Former Armonk Attorney Sentenced to 1-3 Years for Stealing $3.7 M from Clients
On Sept. 7, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 51-year-old Briarcliff Manor resident Laurieanne DeLitta was sentenced on September 6, 2022, to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021. The Court also ordered DeLitta to pay full restitution to her victims.
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.
18-Year-Old Drove Drunk, Crashed Vehicle In Darien, Police Report
An 18-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk in Fairfield County and lost control of his vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Scofield Farm Road in Darien at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Darien Police Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Newark Police Searching for Gunfire Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is searching for a man who discharged a...
Police: Man assaulted UPS worker with a gun and stole $100,000
Police say a wanted man assaulted a UPS worker with a firearm and stole $100,000 in the Bronx.
Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an “unspecified threat.” According to Bridgeport emergency operations, the threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and evacuated. Connecticut State Police said members of its Mass Transit and Bomb Squad were on the scene […]
Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)
FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients
A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
Woman charged with setting house on fire
AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge
TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
Armed robbers snatch chain from woman in the Bronx: NYPD
BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two armed robbers who snatched a chain from a woman in the Bronx last month, officials said. The incident occurred near Paulding Avenue and East 211th Street on Aug. 8 at around 2:20 p.m. The suspects threatened the 38-year-old victim with a gun before stealing her chain, police […]
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Milford News: Couple Gets Numerous Charges
On September 1, 2022, police responded to Big Y for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention officer. stated that they observed Martin Geldreich load beer into a shopping cart and walk out of the store without paying. They followed him out into the parking lot and the male, later identified...
