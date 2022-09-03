ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

By Ken Margolfo
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police.

Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the register. The suspect then fled on foot. There were no injuries.

The male suspect was wearing dark clothing, tan boots, and a mask covering his entire face.

Norwich Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Wright at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3159, by email kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.

WTNH

Armed robber strikes at Norwich gas station

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning. Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had […]
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police ID man, 38, killed at Lit Ultra Lounge

WATERBURY — Police have released the name of a New Jersey man killed over the weekend in a shooting at the Lit Ultra Lounge. Waterbury police said 38-year-old Adam Bellamy was killed early Saturday morning at the West Main Street nightclub. At 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, police said city...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Mak’s convenience store robber still on the loose, police say

NORWICH — A man who committed armed robbery at a local convenience store Friday night is still on the loose, police say. A clerk from Mak’s convenience store called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Friday reporting that a man entered the store, displayed a firearm, and stole cash from the register, police said.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford police detective charged in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – An off-duty Hartford police detective was charged in connection to a shooting in Waterbury. Waterbury police said on Sunday just before 5 a.m., officers responded to Kingsley Court for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old male victim who had a gunshot wound to the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Yale, New Haven police investigate assault as possible hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Police Department is investigating an assault that has been classified by New Haven police as a possible hate crime. According to Yale University Police Chief Anthony Campbell, an assault occurred early Saturday morning where a Latino man was seriously injured by a group of young men on York […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven Police searching for dirt bike operator in hit & run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –New Haven police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dirt bike rider that allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian. The New Haven Police Department’s Facebook page said the hit-and-run incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Grace Street on Aug 31. The bike […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Armed robbery during Facebook Marketplace buy

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police are investigating an armed robbery they say occurred during an attempted purchase of a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace. Police say it happened Friday around 2 p.m. on Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike. According to police, the victim told them they were meeting with the seller(s) to purchase […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
