Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
LaSalle County Health Department to host Food Service Seminar
LASALLE – The LaSalle County Health Department will be sponsoring their Twenty-Eighth Annual Food Service Seminar next Monday. Speakers from various food service and sanitation businesses will raise awareness about better restaurant practices. The seminar will be held at Senica’s Oak Ridge with registration starting at 8:00 AM. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases. To pre-register for the food service seminar, please call the LaSalle County Health Department at (815) 433-3366 or visit www.lasallecountyil.gov.
walls102.com
Dog park plans move forward in Mendota
MENDOTA – Soon dog owners in Mendota will have a place to go to let their dogs run around. The city chose A & K Fencing of Peru to construct the new fencing at a cost of $17,500. The dog park will be located west of the west shelter at Lake Mendota.
Central Illinois Proud
Second victim identified in LaSalle County house explosion
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities released the latest update on a Saturday explosion that killed two people at a residence in rural LaSalle. According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, 57-year-old Michele Waters is the second victim who was injured in the blast. She was airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Rockford, where she later died.
fox32chicago.com
Construction on I-80 in Will County begins this week
WILL COUNTY - One of the most traveled and battered roads in Illinois is getting a billion-dollar makeover, and the work begins this week. Drivers in Will County can expect alternating lane and ramp closures on Interstate 80, just east of the Des Plaines River and on the bridge over the river itself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
walls102.com
Saturday house explosion still under investigation; incident described as “isolated”
LASALLE – The explosion Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County that destroyed a two story home and killed two residents is still under investigation. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the blast was an isolated incident, and no other threat to the public exists. Around 11:30 AM on Saturday the explosion completely demolished a home in the 3100 block of East Third Road north of LaSalle, taking the lives of a man and woman. No other injuries have been reported, and the event is being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man hurt in hunting accident at Silver Springs State Park
A 58-year-old Aurora man was hurt in a hunting accident Monday at Silver Springs State Park, according to Illinois Conservation Police. It happened at around 2:20 Monday afternoon. Conservation police say a 37-year-old hunter, also from Aurora, accidentally shot the 58-year-old who suffered minor injuries from pellets. The 58-year-old was...
wjol.com
Update: Possible Contaminant Exposure at Bolingbrook Police Department
Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th. During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible poisonous substance turned in to Bolingbrook police
A liquid substance that could contain poison was turned in to the Bolingbrook Police Department and will be analyzed, but anyone who had contact with it is now quarantined.
starvedrock.media
Peru Businesses Vandalized; Burglary Arrest Made Involving One Impacted Business
There were unpleasant surprises waiting Wednesday morning at a handful of Peru businesses. At some point Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, windows were damaged at John's Place, Shear Wizards, BP and the property that's soon to be home to the Flower Bar in Peru. All businesses are either on 4th or 5th Street.
1470 WMBD
House explodes in LaSalle County, two confirmed dead
PERU, Ill. — Two people are dead after a house exploded this weekend in northern LaSalle County, Illinois, according to local authorities. A post on the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says multiple local, state and federal agencies are now investigating, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the ATF.
Central Illinois Proud
2 killed in LaSalle County house explosion
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were killed in an explosion at a residence located at 3162 East 3rd Road in north rural LaSalle, according to Sheriff Adam Diss. The incident is under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and ATF.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
House Explosion in Rural Northern Illinois Kills 2 People
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside La Salle, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. LaSalle County...
wcsjnews.com
ISP Conducting a Variety of Roadside Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy police presence reported on I-294 due to crash
COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. - Several lanes on Interstate 294 southbound near 75th Street were closed due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene of the crash. FOX 32 has reached out to Illinois State Police for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Comments / 0