Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Police investigating fatal crash in Dutchess County
One person has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Pleasant Valley. New York State Police said the crash happened on September 7 around 5:50 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man with prior gun conviction sentenced to max for another possession
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man with prior criminal convictions, including weapons possession, assault with a weapon and animal fighting, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to the maximum sentence under the law for possessing a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with 10 bullets. On March 1, Corey Owens,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman charged with setting house on fire
AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel
Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.
Suspect Nabbed For Carjacking, Assault At Gas Station In Stratford
Police have apprehended a man wanted for months following a carjacking and assault at a gas station in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stratford on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Citgo gas station located on Main Street. According to Capt. Frank Eannotti, of the Stratford Police, the...
SPD: Intoxicated woman crashes into Saugerties home
Saugerties police responded to a call where a car crashed into a home in Saugerties. Police found the driver, Aimee R. Marone, 42, to be intoxicated.
News 12
Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home
An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
Guilty Plea in July Newburgh Shots Fired/Gun Possession Case
Two co-defendants, ages 22 and 23, have pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and face state prison sentences related to an incident that took place in Newburgh 4th of July weekend. An announcement from the District Attorney's office on Thursday, September 1, 2022, outlined...
Newburgh traffic stop nets felony DWI arrest
A Sunday evening traffic stop in Newburgh ended in a felony DWI charge for a New Jersey man, who police said was driving drunk with a four-year-old in his car.
DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
House burns in Rockland County (video)
AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Poughkeepsie Man Falls to His Death from Bridge
BEACON – The man killed on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge minutes before 10 p.m. on Tuesday fell through a gap between the roadway and the pedestrian walkway, State Police said on Wednesday. Troopers said Paul Montenero, 29, of the Town of Poughkeepsie got out of his vehicle when it became...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Trooper saves life of man who drove into pond (Bodycam video footage)
FISHKILL – A New York State Trooper is credited with saving the life of a man that drove his car into a pond. The incident occurred at the Westage Business Center on Westgate Drive in Fishkill on August 17, 2022. Trooper Francis Rush, assigned to the Wappinger barracks responded...
Missing Dover man found OK
State police say Shannon Scheppa was reported missing Sunday night by friends and family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice
SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
New Details: 1 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Pleasant Valley Head-On Crash, State Police Say
This story has been updated. One person was killed and another seriously injured during a head-on crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Dutchess County around 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley. Troopers responded to Route 44 near Brown Road for a...
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley
State Police investigating a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley, New York – On September 7, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. At approximately 5:50 a.m., Troopers responded to State Route...
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
