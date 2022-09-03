ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

81-Year-Old Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mt Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, MI)

 4 days ago

Official reports from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office state that an 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

The incident is reported to have [..]

UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified in fatal Isabella County crash

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Isabella County Sheriff's Office has released the identify of a man who died after fatal crash on Friday. Daniel Sturgeon, 81, from Howard City, died of a cardiac episode in an emergency room shortly after a two-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said. The crash...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Isabella County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Isabella County, MI
Isabella County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wbrn.com

Isabella County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads. At this time, it appears that the vehicle driven by the 80-year old woman was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it approached a traffic light. This vehicle appears to have failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year old woman from Beaverton, which was traveling southbound on Summerton Road.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash

ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m. Investigators said a white 2010 Ford...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer

A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
HURON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 32, dies after being thrown from motorcycle after colliding with other motorcycle

BARRY COUNTY, MI — A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a second motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads in Prairieville Township, northwest of Hickory Corners, in Barry County at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, according to tweets from MSP’s Fifth District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man, 26, killed in crash

Update: The man was identified as Miles P. Hooper, police said. A 26-year-old Midland man died in a crash overnight. Two drivers going to work found the wreckage of a crash around 6:48 a.m., Sept. 4, on M-53, south of Hunter Road in Dwight Township. The man was vacationing in the Port Austin area with his family, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said.
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

Driver Strikes Deer; Dies In Crash

Sunday morning (September 4th) just before seven, two motorists on their way to work came across a wrecked car in the ditch along M 53 just south of Hunter Road in Huron County’s Dwight Township. After stopping to check things out, they found that the lone occupant driver had been ejected and was lying deceased near the car.
HURON COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Morning Sun

Car accident causes one fatality and a damaged garage

A car accident at Broadway and Summerton Road resulted in a vehicle crashing into resident’s garage and the fatality of a car passenger. The incident involved the 19-year-old female driver of a 2011 Black GMC Terrain from Beaverton and the 80-year-old female driver of 2010 White Ford Ecosport from Howard City. An 81-year-old male passenger from Howard City was riding in the Ecosport.
HOWARD CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Fire Destroys RV at Houghton Lake Craft Show

A motorhome caught fire Saturday morning in the parking lot of Houghton Lake High School. This was during the North Central Arts Council’s annual Labor Day weekend craft show. Roscommon Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday morning. The fire could be seen from across...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WNEM

Stranded dog close to capture after 2+ weeks

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nearly three weeks after being stranded on an island, Zaria appears to be on the verge of being rescued. The two-year-old Great Dane ran off from her new owners and ended up in the middle of Clare County’s Cranberry Lake. Animal control initially hoped...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

