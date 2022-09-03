Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Ukraine agricultural exports seen at 50 mln T this year, industry body says
KYIV, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's exports of agricultural products will total about 50 million tonnes this marketing year, the deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council told reporters on Monday. The country's harvest of agricultural products is expected to total 60-65 million tonnes, said Denys Marchuk, whose organisation represents...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's 2021/22 sunoil exports down 15% amid Russian invasion -APK-Inform
KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower oil exports fall 15% in 2021/22 September-August season to 4.49 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on Tuesday. Before the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation", Ukraine was the world's largest sunflower seed grower and sunflower oil...
Agriculture Online
China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns about Ukraine exports; profit-taking pressures corn, soy
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.3% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a wartime export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the Black Sea shipment hub. Corn and soybean futures eased...
Agriculture Online
Kazakh grain crop up 30% so far with improved yield
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh farmers have harvested 11.2 million tonnes of grains so far this season, up from 8.6 million tonnes at the same time last year, the grain-exporting Central Asian nation's deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Grain yield has grown to 1.2 tonnes per hectare this...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies for fourth day on Ukrainian supply woes; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains to a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, trading close to a near two-month high hit in the previous session on concerns over Black Sea supplies. Soybeans edged higher, although gains were limited by higher Argentine exports and lower imports by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Grain exports from Ukraine helping to push prices down -U.N. spokesperson
ISTANBUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A drop in global wheat prices in August was partly due to grain exports resuming from Ukraine and ensuring food and fertilizer supplies was critical to maintain a downtrend, a U.N. spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Wednesday. The spokesperson's comments came...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine sunseed exports could fall by 29%, APK-Inform says
KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sunflower seed exports in the new 2022/23 September-August season could fall by 29% to 1.1 to 1.2 million tonnes if its Black Sea ports remain open, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. Alternatively, if the ports are shut, exports of sunseeds may be preferred over...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies on concerns over Russia-Ukraine deal; corn eases, soy steady
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.1% to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday as criticism by Russia of a war-time export deal for Ukrainian grain revived concerns about the movement of supplies out of the key Black Sea shipment hub. Corn futures eased on...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat jumps on concerns about Ukraine export corridor
CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
Agriculture Online
Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says Russia has not taken steps to change grain export deal
KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia has not taken any steps to change a U.N.-brokered deal to facilitate grain exports, Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Tuesday after Russian President Putin suggested routes should be changed. When asked about Putin's comments on Wednesday and about comments by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei...
Agriculture Online
Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
Agriculture Online
EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that has benefited a single company rather than Ukrainian farmers, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in...
