CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday on concerns that the deal to allow grain exports from war-torn Ukraine out of key Black Sea ports will fall apart. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose 27-1/4 cents to settle at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures gained 16-1/2 cents to $8.98-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * Both CBOT soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat hit their highest since July 11. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

