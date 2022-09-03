Read full article on original website
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
Plane makes emergency landing in Caddo Parish cotton field
CADDO PARISH, La. - A cotton field proved to be a soft landing spot for the pilot of a small plane who was forced to make an emergency landing, due to mechanical issues. It happened around noon, Monday, in a field near George Road in Caddo Parish. The pilot, who...
CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
Coroner identifies Shreveport man who died following Labor Day house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is dead following a house fire on Labor Day 2022. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified him as 63-year-old Emiliano Rodriguez, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue. Shreveport Fire Department dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept....
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
Cass County Man Jailed After Hopkins County Chase
On Monday night, Hopkins County arrested a 29-year-old Cass County man after he led officers on a high-speed chase around Sulphur Springs. A Hopkins County Deputy attempted to stop a speeding, stolen Mustang Shelby GT on I-30. Still, the driver, Tyrae Taymond Jacobs of Atlanta, exited, continued up Shannon Road, and then traveled down Loop 301 at speeds of over 100 mph. Jacobs crossed Hwy 19 onto Hillcrest and turned on Hwy 11 west, where he spun out, and they arrested him. He faced multiple charges concerning the pursuit and narcotics violations and was out on bond in Cass County.
Driver Charged with DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash
September 7, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 4:15pm Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7) East just outside SL 500.
Bossier Parish receiving $700k grant to improve Lake Bistineau, Parish Camp facilities
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of work, Bossier Parish is finally receiving a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Water Conservation Fund. Bossier Parish received a notice of approval on Aug. 19 that the parish is set to receive $700,000 in...
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Shreveport’s Latest Homicide Victim Named by Caddo Coroner
After two months without a homicide, violence broke out on Labor Day (9/5/22) in Shreveport. A man shot and mortally wounded in north Shreveport has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas, was shot just after 3:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North...
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
Downtown Shreveport Favorite Almost Ready to Reopen
With new owners, a new chef, a new sign, and a refreshed look, a beloved downtown Shreveport tavern is getting set to reopen. The Noble Savage has a new website, and a new, revised menu featuring some pretty fancy sounding fare. According to their website, the new menu features items...
Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.
