On Monday night, Hopkins County arrested a 29-year-old Cass County man after he led officers on a high-speed chase around Sulphur Springs. A Hopkins County Deputy attempted to stop a speeding, stolen Mustang Shelby GT on I-30. Still, the driver, Tyrae Taymond Jacobs of Atlanta, exited, continued up Shannon Road, and then traveled down Loop 301 at speeds of over 100 mph. Jacobs crossed Hwy 19 onto Hillcrest and turned on Hwy 11 west, where he spun out, and they arrested him. He faced multiple charges concerning the pursuit and narcotics violations and was out on bond in Cass County.

CASS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO