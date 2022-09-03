ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Major rollover crash reported in Longview

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas house destroyed after fire

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Caddo Parish, LA
Traffic
County
Caddo Parish, LA
KTAL

CPSO: $1M bond set for wanted man captured in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they worked all night with other agencies to capture a wanted Shreveport man with a lengthy criminal history. Now, 35-year-old Frankie Tillman is in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $1 million bond. “This criminal has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

1 shot outside Burger King in Sunset Acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Man Jailed After Hopkins County Chase

On Monday night, Hopkins County arrested a 29-year-old Cass County man after he led officers on a high-speed chase around Sulphur Springs. A Hopkins County Deputy attempted to stop a speeding, stolen Mustang Shelby GT on I-30. Still, the driver, Tyrae Taymond Jacobs of Atlanta, exited, continued up Shannon Road, and then traveled down Loop 301 at speeds of over 100 mph. Jacobs crossed Hwy 19 onto Hillcrest and turned on Hwy 11 west, where he spun out, and they arrested him. He faced multiple charges concerning the pursuit and narcotics violations and was out on bond in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Driver Charged with DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash

September 7, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers arrested the driver of a truck involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, September 2, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos, at 4:15pm Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 7 (SH 7) East just outside SL 500.
MANSFIELD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTAL

Arrest made in early morning Haughton fatal shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton. According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Police ID 2 suspects in fatal N. Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting Monday in North Shreveport. Police say 20-year-old Jasmine Buckner and 44-year-old Jonathan Buckner are wanted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kendrick Dotie of Texas at the Northside Villas apartments on N. Market Street Monday afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy